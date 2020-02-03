President Trump faces criticism for Alice Marie Johnson's Super Bowl announcement: why is Kim Kardashian not mentioned?

President Donald Trump faces a violent reaction after issuing a campaign commercial during Super Bowl LIV featuring Alice Marie Johnson, a woman serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug offense for the first time. President Trump commuted Johnson's sentence in 2018 after serving 21 years in federal prison, thanks to the help of Kim Kardashian West.

The commercial featured Johnson talking to reporters after she was released from the Federal Correctional Institution, Aliceville in Alabama, and thanked POTUS for her freedom.

Two Super Bowls ago I was sitting in a prison cell. Today I am a free woman and my story appeared in a Super Bowl ad. I will spend the rest of my life fighting for the unjustly and unjustly condemned! God bless America! pic.twitter.com/CGSyk54O37 – Alice Marie Johnson (@AliceMarieFree) February 3, 2020

"Alice Johnson was sentenced to life imprisonment for a non-violent drug offense," said the commercial. “Thanks to President Trump, people like Alice have a second chance. Politicians talk about the reform of criminal justice. President Trump did it. Thousands of families are gathering. "

Johnson posted the commercial on Twitter, and she wrote in the legend that two Super Bowls ago was sitting in a prison cell. But today she is a free woman and her story appeared in a Super Bowl commercial. The 64-year-old said he would spend the rest of his life fighting for the unjustly and unjustly convicted.

President Trump also tweeted the video with the promise of restoring hope in the United States, including the "least among us." He added: "Together, WE KEEP GREAT AMERICA!

Although it was not mentioned in the commercial, Kardashian also published the video and wrote that she was proud of Johnson. But fans were not happy that Trump left out keeping up with the Kardashians star because she worked very hard on behalf of Johnson.

“Find a way to get to Kim Kardashian. I mean it. "Most of Trump's leniency concessions elude the Department of Justice and go to well-connected criminals. @bethreinhard and I https://t.co/fJ4SFUP1H0 – Anne Rumsey Gearan (@agearan) February 3, 2020

Fans criticized Trump for taking all the credit for something Kardashian was a big part of. One admitted that POTUS had the last word, but Johnson would not have been released from prison if it were not for Kardashian.

Others were not happy that President Trump was using Johnson's story in a campaign announcement. Media issues Editor Parker Molloy tweeted that Johnson's clemency was "good," but that Trump used that clemency in a Super Bowl announcement in an attempt to be re-elected was "sticky AF."

More criticism came from voters who were not happy with the claim that Trump is bringing thousands of families together when his immigration policy has separated numerous families at the border.

@KimKardashian He specifically said he went to the Obama administration and that he wouldn't even recognize her. They went to Trump and she and Kanye were invited to the White House to discuss more. If he were not an open president, it would never have happened. – Matthew Vaughn (@ MatthewVaughn20) February 3, 2020

While critics of Donald Trump make strong points, they did not mention that POTUS signed the First Step Law along with the commutation of Johnson's sentence. The new law was a bipartisan effort to improve the results of criminal justice and reduce the size of the federal prison population.

As for Kim Kardashian, he began working to free Johnson after discovering his case online. He finally met with President Trump to discuss criminal justice reform, and Alice Johnson was released in June 2018.

"It became this mission that I just didn't want to give up," Kardashian told Today Show last year. "I think it might seem to some people, & # 39; Ok, Kim made a phone call to the president & # 39;".

Ad

Kardashian said he hopes Johnson's case will inspire people to talk to those in power because they can have an effect on them for the good of others.



Post views:

8