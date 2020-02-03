Premier League Darts: The Profiled Challengers | Darts news

%MINIFYHTML1ed3a29c386dac13c95d9f8663adb27b11% %MINIFYHTML1ed3a29c386dac13c95d9f8663adb27b12%





Luke Humphries is one of the Challengers and faces the most important names of darts.

In 2019, the PDC brought us the & # 39; Contenders & # 39; of the Premier League, and this year there will be another new name along with the nine contenders for the title: who are they, who do they play and what can we expect? Introducing the challengers.

Premier League Challengers Date Event venue Challenger Adversary Night one, Thursday, February 6 P,amp;J Live, Aberdeen John henderson Nathan Aspinall Night two, Thursday, February 13 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Fallon Sherrock Glen Durrant Night three, Thursday, February 20 Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Jonny Clayton Michael Smith Night four, Thursday, February 27 3Arena, Dublin William O & # 39; Connor Michael van Gerwen Night five, Thursday, March 5 Westpoint exeter Luke Humphries Gary Anderson Night six, Thursday, March 12 M,amp;S Bank Arena, Liverpool Stephen Bunting Rob cross Night seven, Thursday, March 19 Use Arena, Newcastle Chris Dobey Daryl Gurney Night eight, Wednesday, March 25 Rotterdam Ahoy Jeffrey De Zwaan Peter Wright Judgment night, Thursday, March 26 Rotterdam Ahoy Jermaine Wattimena Gerwyn Price

John henderson

%MINIFYHTML1ed3a29c386dac13c95d9f8663adb27b13% %MINIFYHTML1ed3a29c386dac13c95d9f8663adb27b14%

Adversary: Nathan Aspinall

%MINIFYHTML1ed3a29c386dac13c95d9f8663adb27b15% %MINIFYHTML1ed3a29c386dac13c95d9f8663adb27b16%

PDC Merit Order: 31

Big John Henderson appeared as & # 39; Contender & # 39; In 2019, dazzling Michael van Gerwen with a late return to save a 6-6 draw.

The Aberdeen native will be eager to deliver once more in his hometown, and will not be intimidated by the occasion. In fact, all the pressure will fall on Nathan Aspinall, who has no more experience in the Premier League than his Scottish opponent.

& # 39; The Highlander & # 39; He has no trouble matching the best in the business in such a short format, and he will have the crowd on his side.

Can Hendo make the Challengers have a perfect start on Thursday night?

Premier League Darts, Night One Michael Smith v Glen Durrant Gary Anderson vs. Daryl Gurney Michael van Gerwen vs. Peter Wright Nathan Aspinall v John Henderson Gerwyn Price v Rob Cross

Premier League darts live Live

Fallon Sherrock

Adversary: Glen Durrant

PDC Merit Order: 91 91

Behind his historical feats in the Ally Pally, Sherrock is prepared to try the big moment in the coming months with appearances in all World Series events. First is a Premier League meeting with Glen Durrant in Nottingham.

The dart show podcast Download and subscribe to catch up with The Darts Show podcast every fifteen days

Although the 25-year-old could not win a Tour Card through Q-School, she has shown that she thrives on the big occasion and will be struggling to add the three-time BDO champion to her list of high-profile scalps.

0:32 Fallon Sherrock says he's & # 39; excited & # 39; to participate in this year's Premier League and World Series events after his incredible career in the World Darts Championship Fallon Sherrock says he's & # 39; excited & # 39; to participate in this year's Premier League and World Series events after his incredible career in the World Darts Championship

Jonny Clayton

Adversary: Michael Smith

PDC Merit Order: sixteen

Clayton, three-time winner of the PDC tournament, is ready for his reverence of the Premier League in Cardiff. After entering the top 16 in the world, he has shown determination and determination to compete with the best in the game.

The ferret has not yet returned to a decisive decision since the 2017 Players Championship Finals, but has shown consistency in all areas.

The 45-year-old will have his chance in the Welsh capital, in front of the Bully Boy at the Motorpoint Arena, and will seek to make a statement.

Will Clayton have a night to remember in Cardiff?

William O & # 39; Connor

Adversary: Michael van Gerwen

PDC Merit Order: 37

Many asked that Keane Barry be approved for the Premier League stop in Dublin, but O & # 39; Connor is there for merit after enjoying a very positive 2019 season.

The Limerick native won a Barnsley Players Championship title, and performed some surprising performances when the Republic of Ireland reached the World Cup final.

He has had plenty of time to reflect on the costly erroneous account that saw a possible surprise in the victory of the World Championship over Gerwyn Price, and the Magpie will try to make peace in 3Arena.

What better way than to do it against the world number one?

1:18 The mistake of William O & # 39; Connor proved costly as it was eliminated from the World Darts Championship by Gerwyn Price The mistake of William O & # 39; Connor proved costly as it was eliminated from the World Darts Championship by Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries

Adversary: Gary Anderson

PDC Merit Order: 35

The current PDC World Youth champion is undoubtedly one of the rising stars of the game. After taking some time in 2019, he returned to the night and reached the quarterfinals of the World Championship for the second year in a row.

Expect to raise the Order of Merit in the coming months.

Cool Hand Luke is one of four Challengers who introduced themselves as Contenders in 2019, and will expect to be one better than their 6-6 draw with Gerwyn Price 12 months ago.

Humphries was crowned winner of the World Youth Championship in November

Stephen Bunting

Adversary: Rob cross

PDC Merit Order: 17

Bunting is no stranger to the Premier League stage. The former BDO world champion appeared throughout the 2015 season, and finally finished eighth on the table.

He returns in 2020 just for one night, looking to build on what was a promising 2019 tour. The Bullet showed signs that he is returning to his best level, winning two qualifying tournaments and reaching the quarterfinals of the Matchplay and Players Championship Finals.

He took that form to Ally Pally, but he ran into the path of the best seeded Michael van Gerwen in the fourth round.

Bunting is coming back to form

Chris Dobey

Adversary: Daryl Gurney

PDC Merit Order: 19

& # 39; Hollywood & # 39; It's another rising star in the night. After firing Fallon Sherrock at the World Championship, losing a nail bite against Glen Durrant in the last 16.

However, he enjoyed a good season in 2019, with an appearance in the semifinal of the Grand Prix perhaps the highlight.

He completely justified his return to the Premier League in a unique appearance, and he won't be afraid of Gurney in Newcastle.

However, judging by his professional career, he will expect his next appearance in the Premier League as a full member of the competition.

Can the best stretcher of 29 years?

Jeffrey De Zwaan

Adversary: Peter Wright

PDC Merit Order: twenty

The Black Cobra pushed the eventual champion Peter Wright until the 2020 World Championship, losing his last 16 clash in the final set.

You will have the opportunity to make things clear when you face Snakebite in the Premier League in Rotterdam.

The 23-year-old seems to be on the cusp of a breakthrough in his career, and the Premier League could be the place to do just that. Beating the current world champion would be a great statement.

De Zwaan threw some impressive arrows at Ally Pally

Jermaine Wattimena

Adversary: Gerwyn Price

PDC Merit Order: 2. 3

The pitcher of the Dutch World Cup has shown consistency by ascending in recent years. He achieved better personal forays into the World Matchplay, Grand Prix and UK Open in 2019, and will seek to move further in the rankings in the coming months.

He will be the ninth and final challenger of the Premier League 2020, when he faces Gerwyn Price in & # 39; Judgment Night & # 39; in Rotterdam.

Will the & # 39; Machine gun & # 39 ;?

View daily Darts news at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.

Premier League coverage begins on Thursday, February 6 in Aberdeen at 7 p.m. Sky Sports Action with the newly crowned world champion Peter Wright facing Michael van Gerwen. Gary Anderson & & # 39; Challenger & # 39; John Henderson also take the stage.