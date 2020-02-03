Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith reveals the real reason she left BAFTA early

WENN / Avalon

Choosing to abandon the annual London awards ceremony before the final awards are delivered, the star of & # 39; Queen and Slim & # 39; it compares with Florence Pugh in the third act of & # 39; Midsommar & # 39 ;.

Pregnancy hungry forced actress Jodie Turner-Smith to shorten his stay at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on Sunday, February 2.

The "Queen & Slim"Star and her husband, former actor of" Dawson & # 39; s Creek " Joshua Jackson, had been among those attending the annual awards ceremony in London, where Turner-Smith served as a guest presenter, but withdrew from the event before the final awards were given, because the future mother had to be fed.

Turner-Smith mocked her pregnancy symptoms when she posted a selfie on Twitter, showing off her growing baby bump in a yellow Gucci dress, while comparing herself to the actress. Florence Pughcharacter from the horror movie of 2019 "Midsommar".

"The #BAFTAs are not over yet, but this pregnant woman has to leave because if I don't eat every 2.5 hours (hours) I become Florence Pugh of the third act of Midsommar, very emotional and very likely to let my man get stitched with a bear costume and burned alive, "he joked.

Early in the night, the Briton confessed that he had almost stumbled upon the supermodel Naomi Campbell Behind the scenes at the Royal Albert Hall, where he was preparing to present the award for best documentary.

"I was terrified, so Naomi took my hand with such grace! And then my dress almost knocked her down, which would have been very embarrassing for me, since people already think I don't care about black lives! But it did not fall!" Turner-Smith revealed.

The 33 year old baby will be the first. He is said to have secretly married Jackson, 41, last fall (19) after a year of dating.