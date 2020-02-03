Prayers, fury after the Philippines reports the first death from coronavirus | Coronavirus outbreak news

%MINIFYHTMLe39e6af5bf72cfbc3d0a6212528f8d1e11% %MINIFYHTMLe39e6af5bf72cfbc3d0a6212528f8d1e12%

Manila, Philippines – The announcement of the first death by coronavirus in the Philippines, the first outside of China, came just as millions of Filipinos were heading to church for mass in the predominantly Catholic nation.

There was anger. And more than a little anxiety.

Government officials who faced the cameras and broke the news, seemed exhausted while trying to explain the situation to the public and avoid questions from journalists.

It was not just that someone had died, but the revelation that there were two cases when the Secretary of Health, Francisco Duque III, announced last Thursday that there was only one.

"(The health department) is assuring the public that all necessary measures to contain the spread of the virus are being strictly implemented and followed," Duque said, adding that the hospital where the patient was taken had "implemented rigorous control protocols. of infections while caring. " for these patients. "

Four other people are waiting for the results of their tests, while 24 were negative until Sunday night.

The Philippines is the first country outside of China to register a death from coronavirus, which has sent shock waves through Metro Manila, a city with a population of 12.8 million, and has raised doubts about the government's transparency and its ability to deal with With the infection.

In the Catholic church of San Clemente in a suburb of Manila, Father Lody Garcia spent part of his homily on Sunday warning his 800 parishioners to take extra precautions to avoid infection and observe proper hygiene.

He also warned people to avoid habitual handshakes by greeting their churchmates.

"We must avoid holding hands while singing the Lord's Prayer," Father Lody told his congregation.

Many of those who were at Mass had chosen to wear facial masks, but most still chose not to. At least 86 percent of the country's 102 million inhabitants are Catholics.

People queue for communion on Sunday in Manila, when the government announced that a man had died from the coronavirus (Ted Regencia / Al Jazeera)

At the end of the service, a special prayer was offered to health workers in the first line of the fight against the outbreak and to patients suffering from the virus.

The country's bishops' organization also issued a rare prayer, known as Oratio Imperata, a special invocation made in times of calamity.

Fight for masks

Duque said the 44-year-old man who died was the partner of the woman whose infection was announced last week. Both were admitted to San Lazaro Hospital, the center of infectious diseases in Manila on January 25.

The man reportedly complained of a cough and sore throat, before developing fever and pneumonia. He also showed "signs of improvement," before his condition suddenly worsened 24 hours before his death, the health secretary said.

The two traveled to two other islands in the Philippines during the trip from Wuhan, exposing themselves to an undetermined number of people in the country after arriving in the country from Wuhan through Hong Kong on January 21.

In normal days, we are terrified of being hospitalized in our privatized and hyper-commercialized health care system. That is partly why we are furious about Duterte's response to #coronavirus. – Tonyo Cruz (@tonyocruz) February 1, 2020

Filipino officials are now trying to locate everyone who was on the same flight as the two coronavirus patients, as well as people who work in hotels and other places they visited.

After the woman's case was announced, the Filipinos rushed to the pharmacies, emptying the shelves of the face masks even when Duque claimed they "had no effect,quot; against the infection.

The magnitude of public concern was so high that President Rodrigo Duterte was forced to order a partial ban covering passengers in Hubei Province, where Wuhan is the capital.

With Sunday's death, Duterte ordered an extension of the travel ban, something that many citizens had been demanding since China effectively closed Wuhan.

The new order covers all passengers who traveled directly from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao, according to Duterte's adviser and Senator Bong Go.

When the first case of coronavirus in the Philippines was announced, people rushed to put on masks (Eloisa López / Reuters)

A summary of the executive order published later on Sunday also stated that those who traveled from other countries but who had been in China and in the two semi-autonomous territories in the last 14 days would also be banned from entering the Philippines.

Filipino citizens and permanent residents of those areas will be subject to quarantine.

Dute you under fire

Duterte, who has developed a close relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, was reluctant to order a total ban because the Philippines wanted to attract more visitors from China. During the first 10 months of 2019, 1.4 million Chinese visited the country, boosting their tourism market.

Until Thursday, when contagion spread throughout the world, Duterte set aside the issue. "Our problem now is drugs," he said, provoking a series of criticisms.

At the country's main international airport in Manila on Sunday, health workers installed thermal scanners that lead to immigration exit.

The majority of passengers, airport workers and supporters wore protective masks.

Roger Agias, a customs official, told Al Jazeera that they were working closely with immigration and health agencies to monitor visitor arrivals.

In Manila, Mayor Francisco Moreno said the city government will also distribute 400,000 facial masks to students in public schools throughout the city.

A quarantine area for patients with a history of recent travel from China or those with symptoms of the new virus outside a private hospital in Manila. Until death was announced on Sunday, people in the Philippines thought the country had only one case of coronavirus (Aaron Favila / AP Photo)

The Secretary of Presidential Communications, Martin Andanar, asked for calm on Sunday, saying that the Duterte administration was "doing everything … to contain the spread of the virus."

Antonio Montalvan, columnist and professor at Mindanao, pointed out how the call to eliminate Duterte had evolved online, due to his "failed,quot; government.

"The late decision of the president to issue a temporary travel ban has nothing to do with protecting us, the Filipinos, and everything that has to do with him preserving his political capital because he felt the wrath of the nation," he wrote. opposition politician and former attorney general Florin Hilbay. social media

Elsie Corimo, a 43-year-old single mother, told Al Jazeera that she was worried about the safety of her two children, after learning of the death of the coronavirus.

He complained that the prices of facial masks had risen sharply in recent days, and he is worried that pharmacies will run out. She has resorted to recycling the masks that her children used before, washing them by hand with detergent before drying them.

"It is better for them to get at least some protection than not to have any," Corimo said.