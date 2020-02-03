Porsha Williams knows exactly how she can pamper herself on Valentine's Day

Porsha Williams knows that Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and presented his idea on how to be pampered to his fans and followers in his IG account. Of course, he tells people to get his sheets from the elegant collection he has been advertising for a while.

‘Valentine's day is less than two weeks away! Let yourself be pampered with a set of my sheets @PamperedByPorsha! 💋 All these are seriously the softest and most luxurious sheets I've ever slept in! ❗️Buy my amazing line today❗️ Tag your boo below and let them know what awaits you for this Valentine's Day! ⁣WWW. PAMPEREDBYPORSHA.COM PD: We have FREE SHIPPING on your entire order! Ors ’Porsha captioned his post.

Someone told the RHOA star: "You are so beautiful that you are where the baby got its appearance," and another follower posted this: "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ & # 39; & # 39;) You are so beautiful and have been a fan since the first day at RHOA! "

Another follower posted this: ‘I like you in housewives. I hope happiness is always around you. Do not worry about your enemies! You seem the most genuine of the program! You, Nene and Eva are my FAVORITES! I also like Tanya. "

Another follower said: "@ porsha4real happy to see everyone on good terms, I can't wait to see your family grow!" And an angry fan asked when RHOA will resume on BravoTV: "Ummm, sorry? When are Porsha's housewives? I mean the Atlanta housewives will return?

Some of Kandi Burruss's fans also asked Todd Tucker's wife the same question. The RHOA series will begin airing again next week.

A follower said: ‘I hope we have that in my country #Filipinas Anyway, keep on shining Porsha. Stay safe and may God bless you! ".

Another satisfied customer said: ‘I received my sheet last week, love them! I bought Black because that's the only tone I don't have. The sheets are soft and comfortable. Thanks Porsha!

Not long ago, Porsha made many of his fans happy when he posted an ad that they will see next on their social media account.



