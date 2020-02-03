Porsha Williams' daughter, Pilar Jhena looks beautiful in purple

Porsha Williams shared some new photos of her baby, Pilar Jhena McKinley. She wears a purple outfit that looks amazing on this young woman. Check out the recent photo shoot below.

‘💜 I can't stand it💜💜 Purple rain ☔️ Mami loves you @pilarjhena #Magical #MyFavlilHumanInMyFavColor #HappySunday #ThankYouGod, & # 39; Porsha captioned her post that includes more photos.

Shamea Morton jumped into the comments and posted this: O Omg! That last picture just makes my heart melt! Aunt Pooh Bear! "

A follower said: perfecto A perfect balance between mom and dad! What a beautiful baby! Mrs. PJ "and another follower posted this:" Omg, she's really starting to look like your mini. Very adorable. 💜💜💜 ’

Many people say that PJ looks like Porsha, but there are still many fans who claim that PJ is in a relationship with his father, Dennis McKinley.

One commenter said: ‘Omg! This is so cute … Purple is your color, "and another sponsor published this: Purple / Lavender is definitely your color! Absolutely adorns!"

Another Instagram installer praised PJ and said: "The elegance and beauty of God are on your face," while a fan posted: "A lot of Dennis is in this picture! He looks like his dad! 😇💗 '

One of Porsha's fans wrote: ‘@ porsha4real She is so beautiful. I love to see her in my news. God bless your little princess, "and someone else got excited about PJ:" The more I think about it, the more I see it looks so cute in all colors! The pink dress, the blue coat, this purple. "

A commentator also made Porsha happy, telling her that the girl looks like her and Lauren Williams: Qué What a beauty! We really started to see you and your sister in her little face! "

Apart from this, Porsha shared a video with herself on Dish Nation.

She is showing her dance moves and has amazed fans in the comments.

Some time ago, people were going crazy, believing that Eva Marcille took Porsha's place in Dish Nation.



