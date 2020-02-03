Porsha Williams almost fired from & # 39; RHOA & # 39; because of this

Bravo

The presenter and executive producer of the reality television series Bravo Andy Cohen tells Jenny McCarthy that executives doubted Porsha was the right person for the show in 2012.

Up News Info –

Porsha Williams was almost let go "The true housewives of Atlanta"executives, according to host and executive producer Andy Cohen. During his appearance on "The Jenny McCarthy Show, "the head of Bravo revealed that Porsha was almost fired after the first season of the popular reality TV show.

The 51-year-old presenter told Jenny that executives doubted that Porsha was the right person for the show. "At the end of Porsha's first season, Porsha was at the meeting, and it had been announced the day before, that Kordell would leave her and there was a dialogue between the producers about whether Porsha was going to return or not at that time. This went to end of his first season, "Andy revealed.

%MINIFYHTML07dc0b599a4b86cbc5187e60e8a5627a11% %MINIFYHTML07dc0b599a4b86cbc5187e60e8a5627a12%

Jenny replied: "Wow," before Andy continued later, "She got up there at the meeting and I was watching and I thought, & # 39; my God & # 39 ;." He shared ", I left and said: & # 39; I defend Porsha, that was amazing & # 39; and she consolidated her place in the program. "

"It's interesting how things change throughout the season," the "Watch what happens live"The host continued saying." Even you could say: & # 39; Oh, well, I don't think this person comes back & # 39 ;. And then something could happen at the meeting where it changes. "

It continued to spring from Porsha, who is now the mother of her daughter Pilar Jhena, whom she shares with her fiance Dennis McKinley. "She gave a two-minute soliloquy about who she really was and how she was going to live her life in the future and this was not going to define her and she is stronger than this and I said: & # 39; Oh, my God & # 39 "I totally underestimated this woman and I look where she is now in the program," Andy admitted.