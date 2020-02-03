Popular 90s Snack Dunkaroos officially returns

Very well #Roommates, the gods of the 90's refreshments officially responded to their prayers because one of the most popular snacks of the decades finally returned for another round. If you miss the days when you could eat as many Dunkaroos as you would like, you're in luck because they are back … forever!

Following the line of other popular forms of nostalgia of the 90s, such as the great popularity of the Disney + streaming service, food brands are also being entertained. Reports @Complex, General Mills has officially confirmed that Dunkaroos will return to stores in the United States just in time for summer. This is great news, as it is the first time that Dunkaroos will be available for purchase outside of Canada in several years.

Jeff Caswell, president of Snacks at General Mills, acknowledged the excitement of fans for Dunkaroos's return:

"We are delighted to relaunch Dunkaroos in the US. After years of being only available in Canada. For those who grew up in the 90s, the original cookie frosting combo represents the taste, color and fun of being a child during that decade. We know there is a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans around the world have been asking for it. We are excited to help 90s children relive the best parts of childhood. "

It didn't take long for the news about Dunkaroos's return to spread like crazy on social media. A new Twitter account responded to tweets from several celebrities, including Chrissy, Tyler the Creator and even Kim Kardashian.

