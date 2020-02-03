Podcast: Superbowl Halftime Drama and more from the Daily Pop The Podcast

This is what is happening this week in Daily Pop The Podcast:

Taylor Swift provokes rumors of engagement, do J.Lo and Shakira show part-time drama? – Daily Pop 01/31/20

The You Need to Calm Down singer has a ring on that finger, fans noticed the ring in her new Netflix documentary "Miss American," and we have to talk about it! Plus, Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira The Super Bowl press conference generated coverage on whether the two stars were too big to share the stage. Demi lovato conversations for his parents, singer and actress Marie Osmond joins the show along with Ross Mathews and much more!