Podcast: Miley Cyrus M.I.A. More from Nightly Pop The Podcast

%MINIFYHTMLfc17dd79ba13e5f8aa9eb4675d587b0c11% %MINIFYHTMLfc17dd79ba13e5f8aa9eb4675d587b0c12%

Reviewing Bikini Ban by Kim Kardashian, Zac Efron & # 39; s Into Blondes & Kristen & Dax Fight – Nightly Pop 01/29/20

It is Kim Kardashian republish sexy photos? After six weeks, the reality TV star reissued sexy selfies after New Year. In addition, it seems that Zac efron She is out of her brunette bridal phase and has gone on to date blonde women Kristen bell talk about her fight with her husband Dax shepard and not talk to him for three days. We discuss all this and much more!

Is Dua Lipa canceled?, Miley Cyrus M.I.A. & Brad Pitt & # 39; s Viral Name Tag – Nightly Pop 01/28/20

The trolls are trying to tear down Dua Lipa after she went to a strip club with Lizzo. Plus, Miley Cyrus He is salty for not being in the Grammy 2020 and joked about his ban. Brad Pitt He wore a label with his name at the Oscar Lunch 2020 and drew a lot of attention. We discuss all this and much more.