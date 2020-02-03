Photos: Deepika Padukone looks effortlessly elegant in this airport look

Deepika Padukone: Profika Padukone is one of the most wanted actresses in Bollywood. The protagonist has presented some brilliant performances lately and is in some interesting projects in the near future. The diva is also loved for her impeccable sense of fashion. Whether at parties, movie promotions, red carpet or at the airport, Deepika's fashion game is always ready.

Early today, our photographers slapped the actress at Mumbai airport when she was returning to the city. Deepika looked super stylish, wearing a white blouse with a long jacket over a pair of mom's jeans. The actress looked beautiful as she showed her best smile and left the airport.