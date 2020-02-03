Patrick Mahomes never doubted the return of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML3423b63f973c325148a689decd0ace1511% %MINIFYHTML3423b63f973c325148a689decd0ace1512%

"On the bench 10 down in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, everyone thought we were going to win," Patrick Mahomes





Patrick Mahomes says "no one had his head down,quot; when the Chiefs came from behind to defeat the 49ers

Andy Reid warned that the Most Valuable Super Bowl Player, Patrick Mahomes, will only get better, after the Kansas quarterback superstar took his team to the Lombardi Trophy in Miami.

The San Francisco 49ers had a 20-10 lead in the last quarter before Mahomes led three successive touchdown units to turn the game around.

Reid paid tribute to his side after claiming the Super Bowl honors for the first time as head coach, but he had some special words for the former person who made the Texas Tech signal, who won the Most Valuable Player award after his Heroic in the fourth quarter.

"I have a great owner who does it the right way, I have this guy here (Mahomes) that is phenomenal. The teammates were all about them, they are very dirty," said Reid NFL Network

"The scary part is that he (Mahomes) is going to get even better over time because of the experience."

"I have a lot of confidence in these guys. We have been through many of these types of situations and they have handled it."

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy

Mahomes, at just 24 years old, became the youngest player to claim a league MVP and the Super Bowl, he insisted after there were no signs of doubt, since Kansas City found 10 points less over time in the Super Bowl LIV.

A key turning point was Mahomes' 44-yard strike against Tyreek Hill after the 49ers greatly frustrated Andy Reid's offense. Another reminder of the Chiefs' threat resulted when he was behind, after his 24-0 return victory over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round.

"We just like to make it seem difficult. I think the most important thing is that these guys around me think it's amazing," Mahomes said. NFL Network.

I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says "I'm going to Disney World,quot; after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs – Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 6, 2013

"On the sideline 10 down in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, all the boys thought we were going to win, so getting that victory was amazing."

"It is not yet established, I am just trying to enjoy every moment of this. Going along this season and building this brotherhood with these guys was just amazing and I'm glad we could finish it the right way and get the championship Super Bowl and bring it back to Kansas City. "

Mahomes finished the game 26 of 42 passes for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, winning the MVP award with his role in the rebirth of the Chiefs.

A frantic game had seen him fired and intercepted in the space of two plays, as it seemed that he was fighting under the pressure of what has been a dominant defense of the 49ers.

However, he responded not only to show his talent in the arm, but also to underline the resistance that has made him such a valuable leader among his teammates.

He added: "I think I had to grab. The boys gave me confidence to go out and keep pulling, obviously I didn't have the third quarter I wanted. I knew that if I kept fighting, the defense would stop."

"Sometimes I joke about that, but I was lucky enough to be in the Big 12 where you had to go and score and if you threw an interception, you retrieved the ball and you were going to try to score again, so I had that mentality that I didn't It matters what happens on the last play, just to focus on the next play.

"I think coach Eric Bieniemy is great at it, he always says & # 39; the most important play is the next play & # 39; and preaches that to the offensive, so I think having people around me and coaches around me around that I have been infused with this confidence, just focus on the next play no matter what I did on the previous play.

"Being a little boy running through the baseball fields until I am now in the Super Bowl and winning it. My dream was always to be a professional athlete, I thought it was going to be baseball, not football, but now being here and winning it is amazing . "