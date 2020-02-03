Pamela Anderson and her husband Jon Peters end 12 days after the wedding!

Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and her new husband, Jon Peters, have suspended their marriage only 12 days after the newlyweds got married.

The couple married on January 20, but it seems that there were problems in paradise, and Anderson issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), confirming the news.

"I was touched by the warm reception of Jon and my union," Anderson said in a statement to THR.

"We would be very grateful for your support, as we take a separate time to reassess what we want from life and others. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have decided mutually to postpone the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy. "

Both had married four times before getting hooked. Then maybe we should have seen this coming.