Pakistan Court grants bail to activists and dismisses charges | News

Islamabad, Pakistan – A Pakistani court dismissed the "sedition,quot; charges against 23 human rights activists arrested in a protest rally in the capital, ordering the authorities to grant them bail so they can be released from prison.

The Islamabad High Court ruled on Monday that the activists had been unfairly prosecuted and asked the authorities to review the case, according to Judge Athar Minallah's order in the case.

The activists had participated in a protest on January 28 against the arrest one day before Manzoor Pashteen, the leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM).

The PTM is a Pashtun ethnic rights movement that has been calling for accountability for alleged rights abuses committed by the Pakistan army in its war against the Pakistani Taliban.

The January 28 protest was jointly organized by the Awami Workers Party (AWP), whose provincial president, Ammar Rashid, was among those arrested, and the PTM.

The 23 activists will be released later Tuesday.

Pakistan arrests prominent Pashtun rights activist

Earlier, at the protest, two other political leaders, the PTM leader and member of parliament Mohsin Dawar and the AWP leader Ismat Shahjehan, were also arrested, but were released shortly after.

The police accused the protesters of trying to defy their orders and raise slogans against the government and institutions of Pakistan.

However, eyewitness accounts and protest videos denied that claim, showing protesters as peaceful when police raided the demonstration site.

At that time, the Pakistan Independent Human Rights Commission (HRCP) denounced the arrests as "unconstitutional."

"HRCP believes that (the arrests) were unconstitutional and have violated citizens' right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly," President Mehdi Hasan said in a statement.

"The arbitrary use of the sedition charge under an archaic law to curb political dissent, which in no way has incited hatred or violence, indicates how little respect the state has for civil and political liberties of its citizens."

The arrests were the last in an intensive repression against dissent in the country of South Asia, where the powerful army has ruled for approximately half of the country's 73 years of history.

Last month, parliament voted to amend a law that would allow Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, whose mandate was in November, to remain in office for another five years.

Criticisms of the military are rare in Pakistan, and the PTM is one of the few movements that directly calls for accountability and raises slogans against the institution.

On Sunday, at least 43 activists were arrested in separate protests in the cities of Karachi, Faisalabad and Dera Ismail Khan in solidarity with the PTM.

All those arrested were released at dusk, except for a PTM activist, Shahid Sherani, who was arrested in Dera Ismail Khan, PTM officials told Al Jazeera.

Pashteen, arrested in a midnight raid in the city of Peshawar, in the northwest of the country, remains in police custody and faces charges of "sedition."