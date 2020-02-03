OPEC fights to react to the fall in China's oil demand

Officials of some of the world's largest oil producers are struggling to stop a sharp drop in prices because of concerns that the growing coronavirus epidemic will affect demand from China, the largest importer.

During the weekend, officials from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, as well as from Russia, agreed to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday in Vienna, where OPEC is based, to discuss the situation in the oil markets, according to two people About the plans

Large producers are also discussing whether to schedule an emergency ministerial meeting later this month, anticipating a meeting scheduled for early March. On the agenda there would be production cuts of up to one million barrels per day, or about 1 percent of world supplies, according to a person familiar with the matter.

"They are absolutely trying to set a low price," said Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects, a market research firm.