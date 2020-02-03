OPEC fights to react to the fall in China's oil demand

Officials of some of the world's largest oil producers are struggling to stop a sharp drop in prices because of concerns that the growing coronavirus epidemic will affect demand from China, the largest importer.
During the weekend, officials from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, as well as from Russia, agreed to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday in Vienna, where OPEC is based, to discuss the situation in the oil markets, according to two people About the plans
Large producers are also discussing whether to schedule an emergency ministerial meeting later this month, anticipating a meeting scheduled for early March. On the agenda there would be production cuts of up to one million barrels per day, or about 1 percent of world supplies, according to a person familiar with the matter.
"They are absolutely trying to set a low price," said Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects, a market research firm.
The price of Brent crude, the international benchmark, has fallen around 15 percent in the last month to just over $ 56 per barrel. The fall has undermined the impact of carefully orchestrated production cuts that OPEC announced at its December meeting in Vienna.
If OPEC will be able to stop the price drop, it soon seems doubtful. Sen said China was already reducing its orders for March in Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC and the world's largest oil exporter. It is too late to cut February orders.
China is Saudi Arabia's most important customer and, along with other Asian countries such as India and South Korea, it is increasingly vital for large oil producers in the Persian Gulf. Any slowdown in these economies will reduce the demand for oil, hit the prices and revenues on which OPEC governments depend.
While OPEC is likely to make some cuts, Sen said, that may not be enough to boost scary markets.
"People fear the worst," he said.
This is a developing story. Please check the updates.