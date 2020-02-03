Novak Djokovic, Sofia Kenin and Serena Williams discussed in Australian Open discussion points | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLaaefaf36cb9e3587ac2d603e61de04d711% %MINIFYHTMLaaefaf36cb9e3587ac2d603e61de04d712%

Australian Open conversation points, where Novak Djokovic won an eighth men's singles title with a record and Sofia Kenin made his breakthrough





Novak Djokovic maintained Grand Slam's dominance of the old guard by winning an eighth Australian Open title

%MINIFYHTMLaaefaf36cb9e3587ac2d603e61de04d715% %MINIFYHTMLaaefaf36cb9e3587ac2d603e61de04d716%

Roger Federer is the best in grass. Rafael Nadal, the king of clay. Novak Djokovic, the master of the hard courts. But even though the old guard maintains his domain of Grand Slam, they are being pressured more than ever.

Who will be remembered as the greatest of this generation?

Some will argue that it is an unsuccessful debate at this stage of their careers. The three will retire from tennis someday, with their own claims for that recognition.

Is it as simple as judging it in Grand Slams won?

Federer leads the Grand Slam men's title race with 20. Nadal is just behind, with 19, while Djokovic approaches after winning his 17th major championship with a challenging five-set victory against Dominic Thiem in the final of the Open Australia.

The result saw Djokovic, even far from being the best, getting an eighth record title in Melbourne, while the 32-year-old Serb also became the first man in the Open era to win slam titles in three decades.

Time is on your side. His hunger to win seems not to diminish, overcoming Thiem's ​​challenge, seen as the best of the younger generation.

While Federer, in particular, and Nadal, who has faced most of the trio's injury problems, may fall short of time looking to add more Grand Slam cutlery.

The hardest thing in men's tennis is still beating Nadal in Roland Garros, but just behind the difficulty is the victory against Djokovic in Melbourne. Djokovic, whose victory on Sunday saw him return to world number 1, has never lost in a semifinal or final in the city.

Djokovic returns to world number 1 on Monday

Federer, 38, will be desperate to win again at Wimbledon, especially after the pain of his defeat last year against Djokovic.

The trio won the last 13 matches between them, from Andy Murray's second Wimbledon title in 2016, but the expectation that the race is not far from breaking.

Thiem's ​​time will come

Thiem's ​​wait continues. In his third Grand Slam final, the 26-year-old Austrian fell short despite his best effort to end the dominance of the old guard's slam.

However, there are many reasons for Thiem's ​​optimism. He beat Nadal for the first time in a Grand Slam match in the quarterfinals, before his absorbing battle against Djokovic in the masterpiece.

Dominic Thiem has faced Rafael Nadal twice and Novak Djokovic in his final three Grand Slam appearances

It seems the most suitable for the slowest courts and will once again be a true contender at Roland Garros, where he has already been defeated twice in the final in the last two years.

His career in Melbourne has rewarded him with a return to the highest ranking in the world at number 4 in the world, emphasizing continued progress in his development under the tutelage of coach Nicolas Massu.

Speaking in his speech on the court, Djokovic said: "You have a lot of time in your career and I'm sure you'll get one of these Grand Slam trophies, more than one."

Kenin the cool face of American tennis

Sofia Kenin said she was in & # 39; cloud nine & # 39; after winning his first Grand Slam

A dream come true for Sofia Kenin. The American became the youngest winner in Melbourne since Maria Sharapova in 2008, but at 21 she still has a lot to achieve for the new Australian Open singles champion.

No doubt new goals will be set.

He replaces Serena Williams as the best-ranked American player for the first time in her career, at number 7. Kenin is only the second American player, after Sloane Stephens in the US Open. UU. From 2017, to win an important apart from the Williams sisters since 2003.

1:00 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin expects her victory in Melbourne to be the first of many Grand Slam titles, after the 14th defeat beat Garbine Muguruza in three sets on Saturday night. Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin expects her victory in Melbourne to be the first of many Grand Slam titles, after the 14th defeat beat Garbine Muguruza in three sets on Saturday night.

The victory against Garbine Muguruza will have been the fulfillment of a collective and long-standing goal for Kenin and his father and coach Alex, who moved his family from Russia to the United States.

In addition to personal achievement, Kenin's success continues the youth movement of women's tennis in a new era in which unpredictability reigns.

Eight of the last 12 Grand Slam winners have been champions for the first time, including several youth champions, including Kenin, Bianca Andreescu, 19, Ashleigh Barty, 23, and Naomi Osaka, 22.

WOW!! My dream came true! It has been an incredible journey for me to get to where I am today with Daphne 🏆

Thank you all for being there with me in every game, for supporting me, this means everything to me ❤️ Feel so special in this beautiful Jason Grech dress! pic.twitter.com/NpO4yi8vLF – Sofia Kenin (@SofiaKenin) February 2, 2020

Will Serena break the elusive Court account?

Serena Williams came to Melbourne Park as the favorite before the tournament, backed to win an eighth Australian Open singles title.

But his campaign ended in a surprising third round outing. How many opportunities do you have left to tie and beat Margaret Court's record of 24 main titles?

Serena Williams has lost her last four Grand Slam finals.

Since the Australian Open in 2017, the 38-year-old has not won an important title. In the intervening period, he has lost four Grand Slam finals.

So where is your best chance for a 24th Grand Slam?

"It seems that I'm doing well in the last two strokes of the year," Williams said.

The response highlighted his acceptance that he will give priority to a concerted offer to win Wimbledon or the US Open later this year.

