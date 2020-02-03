Nikki Bella in the process of developing a plan for her and her baby's future after an unplanned pregnancy

People were quite skeptical when the Bella twins claimed that their simultaneous pregnancies were not planned, but it seems that is really the case. As far as Nikki Bella is concerned, she was reportedly surprised by that!

Nikki has wanted to be a mother for a long time, but he never expected it to happen so soon in his relationship with Artem Chigvintsev.

That said, the two are very happy that it happened, but they are still in the process of solving many things, since it was an unplanned pregnancy.

Apparently, Nikki has been working hard to make sure he has a good plan that will surely give his little bundle of joy the best life they could have.

A source offered through HollywoodLife that ‘Nikki was completely surprised by this pregnancy. It was not planned. She has spent more time in Arizona and would like to raise the baby there, since she is close to her mother, her brother and her sister. Artem also enjoys Arizona and spends time there and would like to try to make it a permanent base. It is private and very familiar. "

‘They have also spent most of their time there and have really been establishing their lives there. Artem has been in Arizona as much as he could have been in Los Angeles for the rehearsals of the tour and that is another reason why Nikki wants to be close to his family. It took Nikki a minute to process it, but she is excited, "they shared with the same media outlet.

Nikki needs to do a lot of planning very quickly and that could even mean taking a break from her successful reality television career to focus on raising her newborn when the time comes.



