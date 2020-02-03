Nicole Scherzinger sends love to Paula Abdul despite being confused with Shakira

%MINIFYHTML908cf8366be3a839ed7543923600115111% %MINIFYHTML908cf8366be3a839ed7543923600115112%

WENN / Avalon / Judy Eddy

Before Super Bowl LIV, Paula goes to Twitter to greet the artists, but the photo she uses presents Nicole instead of the Colombian singer.

Up News Info –

Nicole Scherzinger has a perfect answer to Paula AbdulThe main confusion Before Super Bowl LIV, the lead singer of The kitten dolls was confused with Shakira by the former judge of "Factor X"But he has kindly sent love to his former colleague while correcting the mistake.

On Sunday night, February 2, Paula caused a stir on the Internet when she shared her enthusiasm for Shakira's performances, Jennifer Lopez Y Demi lovato in the great game of Miami. "I can't wait to see these amazing women perform at #SuperBowl," he wrote, labeling this year's main artists of the halftime show, as well as the "sober" singer, who was selected to perform the national anthem.

%MINIFYHTML908cf8366be3a839ed7543923600115113% %MINIFYHTML908cf8366be3a839ed7543923600115114%

However, the photo that the 57-year-old singer published along with the now deleted note, presented Nicole instead of Shakira. Fortunately, Nicole adopted a positive attitude to the confusion when she replied: "I mean, my hips don't lie … but I'm not @shakira girls," adding a kiss and a heart emoji.

%MINIFYHTML908cf8366be3a839ed7543923600115115% %MINIFYHTML908cf8366be3a839ed7543923600115116%

Paula Abdul confused Nicole Scherzinger for Shakira.

Still, some fans were not as friendly as Nicole. "Paula Abdul did not respect Shakira's legendary name when posting a photo of Nicole no sweetie no," a social media user tweeted. Another spoke: "Paula publishes an old photo with Nicole Scherzinger and thinks it's Shakira." A third sarcastically replied: "Paula … that is not … nvm."

A Twitter user reacted to Paula's post.

Another user who responded again in Paula.

Paula and Nicole worked together in 2011 when the creator of hits "Opposites Attract" served as a judge on "The X Factor" and the singer of "Baby Love" assumed the role of co-host. While neither of them has spearheaded the Super Bowl halftime show, the first debuted "Dance Like There No Tomorrow," their first single in 12 years, during the pre-game show in 2008.

In the Super Bowl LIV, the Kansas City Chiefs took home their first trophy half a century after winning the first. By overcoming a 10-point deficit in the last quarter, the team led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at Hard Rock Stadium. Meanwhile, the halftime show featured energetic dance moves and a mix of successful songs by Jennifer and Shakira.