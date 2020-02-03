Nicole Scherzinger reacts after Paula Abdul confuses her with Shakira

Things got a little awkward on Twitter on Super Bowl Sunday.

Prior to 2020 Super Bowl started Sunday night, music legend Paula Abdul tweeted about how excited I was to see Demi lovato perform the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira Take on the halftime show.

The already eliminated cheep it included photos of the singer of "Cold Hearted Snake,quot; posing with Lovato and López, respectively, as well as a photo of her and her ex American idol judge Simon Cowell posing with Nicole Scherzinger. There were no photos of the singer of "Hips Don & # 39; t Lie,quot; in the tweet, which said: "I can't wait to see these amazing women perform in the #SuperBowl #DemiLovato @jlo @shakira xoP,quot;.

Scherzinger, thinking that Abdul confused her with Shakira, responded to the star's tweet and said: "I mean, my hips don't lie … but I'm not @shakira girls."

It's unclear if Abdul confused Sherzinger with the main Halftime Show poster or if he simply included the picture of her, Cowell and the Pussycat Dolls alum because they are holding soccer balls in front of a Pepsi fund in the shot. (Pepsi sponsors the Super Bowl Halftime Show).