Nicole Scherzinger reacts after Paula Abdul confuses her with Shakira

Ray Mickshaw / FOX via Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Things got a little awkward on Twitter on Super Bowl Sunday.
Prior to 2020 Super Bowl started Sunday night, music legend Paula Abdul tweeted about how excited I was to see Demi lovato perform the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira Take on the halftime show.
The already eliminated cheep it included photos of the singer of "Cold Hearted Snake,quot; posing with Lovato and López, respectively, as well as a photo of her and her ex American idol judge Simon Cowell posing with Nicole Scherzinger. There were no photos of the singer of "Hips Don & # 39; t Lie,quot; in the tweet, which said: "I can't wait to see these amazing women perform in the #SuperBowl #DemiLovato @jlo @shakira xoP,quot;.
Scherzinger, thinking that Abdul confused her with Shakira, responded to the star's tweet and said: "I mean, my hips don't lie … but I'm not @shakira girls."
It's unclear if Abdul confused Sherzinger with the main Halftime Show poster or if he simply included the picture of her, Cowell and the Pussycat Dolls alum because they are holding soccer balls in front of a Pepsi fund in the shot. (Pepsi sponsors the Super Bowl Halftime Show).
But The masked singer Star seems to believe that Abdul mixed them. (The two singers previously served as judges together in the US version of Factor X.)
Regardless of the apparent Twitter flaw, Scherzinger had all night! After the victory of the Kansas City Chiefs in the championship game, the third season of The masked singer issued its premiere on FOX. And it ended with the identity of the Robot being revealed.
It turns out it was little Wayne!
All program panelists:Jenny McCarthy, Ken jeong, Robin Thicke, Sherzinger and special guest Jamie Foxx They were shocked by the revelation.
For his part, Scherzinger incorrectly guessed that the Robot was a boxer Floyd mayweather. McCarthy thought it was Johnny Knoxvilleand Foxx similarly thought it was Steve-O.
One thing is for sure, neither the robot nor Scherzinger are Shakira.
