New Orleans pelicans must give Zion Williamson more ball, says coach Alvin Gentry | NBA News

New Orleans pelicans should take the ball to rookie star Zion Williamson more often, coach Alvin Gentry says after the loss to the Houston Rockets.

Rookie Williamson had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, whose three-game winning streak broke in a 117-109 loss to the Rockets on Sunday night. At the beginning of the game, he launched a spectacular dump in an alley from a half-court pass from Lonzo Ball.

Sunday's performance was the fourth 20-point game for Williamson. He is the first rookie to score 20 or more points four times in his first six games since Damian Lillard did it in the 2012-13 season. Before Lillard, the last to do so was Kevin Durant in 2007-08.

However, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was not happy that his team did not pass the ball to Williamson for long periods in the last quarter.

"Zion can't go four minutes without touching the basketball and that depends on me," he said. "That's something I have to make sure that never happens again."















Gentry was asked if the fact of not having handed the ball to Williamson was a product of the fact that the team was not used to playing with the rookie who had only played six games.

"Did not say. "You have to get the damn basketball … if not, there is no reason for us to have it in the game. And that will not happen either."

Williamson was not upset about his lack of touches in the last quarter.

"I trust my teammates," he said. "They felt that what they did was the right play and I don't blame them for anything they did."

















After fighting for a drop in shots in January, James Harden erupted by 40 points and received an assist below a triple double while leading the Rockets to their second consecutive victory.

Houston coach Mike D & # 39; Antoni has been close to Harden long enough to know that he would eventually leave his stupor. But he admitted Sunday that he was relieved to see what was happening sooner rather than later.

"Now I can go home and go to bed," said D & # 39; Antoni. "I wouldn't sleep much before."

Harden, who added 10 rebounds and nine assists, added 26 points in the first half and cooled in the second half. But he still had his second consecutive game with 30 or more points after not being able to score 30 in his previous four games while working in an offensive recession.

















"James is James, so we can put all those other things on the rest because he seems to have returned," said D & # 39; Antoni.

Jrue Holiday had three points before Josh Hart made one of two free throws to allow New Orleans to reduce the lead to 110-107 with approximately two minutes left.

Eric Gordon added a basket seconds after that and Danuel House hit a triple to reach 115-107 with less than a minute to seal the victory.

Russell Westbrook added 22 points for the Rockets and Ben McLemore had 22 from the bench.

Harden was more interested in talking about Houston's defense on the stretch than in his shots.

"We did a pretty good and solid job throughout the game," he said. "The last quarter was the time to close it and we did that to win the game."

