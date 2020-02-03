Netanyahu says Israel and Sudan will soon normalize ties | Israel News

Israel and Sudan agreed to move towards establishing normal relations for the first time, Israeli officials said Monday, after the leaders of the two former enemies met in Uganda.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the sovereign council of Sudan, in the city of Entebbe, in central Uganda.

"It was agreed to initiate cooperation that will lead to the normalization of the relationship between the two countries," an Israeli statement said.

"We agreed to start a cooperation that will lead to the normalization of relations between the two countries," Netanyahu tweeted. "History!"

The information minister and spokesman for the government of Sudan, Faisal Salih, told the news agency Reuters that he had no information about the visit and that the cabinet had not discussed it. Officials would expect "clarifications,quot; about Burhan's return, Salih said in a later statement.

A senior Palestinian official denounced the meeting as a "stab in the back."

The normalization of relations with Sudan, where the Arab states met in 1967 to issue what was known as the "Three No,quot;, without recognition of Israel, without peace with Israel and without negotiations with Israel, would allow Netanyahu to polish his credentials diplomats one month before the March 2 elections in the country.

"Netanyahu believes that Sudan is moving in a new and positive direction," the Israeli statement said.

The leader of Sudan, he added, "is interested in helping his country go through a process of modernization by removing it from isolation and placing it on the world map."

Israel previously regarded Sudan as a threat to security, due to Iran’s suspicious use of the country as a conduit for land smuggling of ammunition to the occupied Gaza Strip. In 2009, regional sources said, Israeli planes bombed a convoy of weapons in Sudan.

But since Sudan's ruler, Omar al-Bashir, was removed from office last year, Khartoum has distanced himself from Iran and no longer poses a threat, Israeli officials say.

& # 39; Returning to Africa & # 39;

Netanyahu arrived in Uganda on Monday, saying that Israel is "returning to Africa in a big way,quot; and urging the East African country to open an embassy in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu, who was accompanied by his wife Sara, held a meeting with the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, and other officials.

At a press conference, Netanyahu said he would open an embassy in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, if Museveni established one in Jerusalem. The Ugandan leader responded by saying that his government was "studying,quot; the matter.

Most countries have their embassies in Tel Aviv because they see the final state of Jerusalem as something that should be negotiated between Israel and the Palestinians.

President Donald Trump broke with that consensus when he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved the U.S. embassy there in 2018. The move angered the Palestinians, who cut contacts with the United States.

Last week, Trump unveiled his long-awaited Middle East plan for Israel-Palestine, which greatly favors Israel. It would allow Israel to maintain all its illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and East of Jerusalem, territories captured by Israel in the 1967 war.

Palestinians want East of Jerusalem and the West Bank as part of its future state. Instead, Trump's plan would grant them limited autonomy over Gaza, parts of the West Bank and some sparsely populated areas of Israel, with a capital on the outskirts of east Jerusalem.

The Palestinians have been looking to build a unified opposition between Arab nations in opposition to the plan, and the Arab League, including Sudan, rejected it on Saturday.

A senior Palestinian official said Monday's meeting undermined those efforts.

"This meeting is a stab in the back of the Palestinian people … at a time when the (US) administration of President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu are trying to liquidate the Palestinian cause," Saeb Erekat, secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said in a statement issued by the official WAFA news agency.