NeNe Leakes shows off his Super Bowl look and fans notice that he lost weight

NeNe Leakes shared some photos on his social media account that shows the orange look he wore for the Super Bowl. Fans appreciated the outfit, but what they liked most was the fact that NeNe lost some weight and looks fantastic these days.

Check out his photos he shared on his social media account below.

"I'm still here WINNING with the boys # superbowl2020 @yogotti," NeNe captioned one of his photos.

A follower didn't know what NeNe was wearing and shaded her, saying: ‘Nene, why are you wearing my curtains though? Haha JK. You look beautiful as always. I love you 😘😘 ’

A fan hit the enemy and said: "Versace is called very high-end."

Someone else also praised NeNe's outfit and said, "Bright colors look great on your chocolate skin," and another follower posted this: "Honestly, I don't think you can get prettier! Whatever you are doing, Keep it up! Wonderful. & # 39;

An Instagram installer also praised NeNe's appearance and said: "Nene, you look so good! I love it,quot;

Another commenter posted this: ‘Have the most fun in Miami. Stay with the boys and stay positive and keep smiling. The "menzzzz,quot; will take good care of you and show you the best moment. Here it is for you: you deserve it all. 🍸 ’

Someone else said: & # 39; Good morning, the outfit is fabulous, I love it, as we used to say on the day you combed your hair & # 39 ;, and another follower posted this: & # 39; Beautiful NeNe, I love those colors that you wear, they look good on you Lady❤ & # 39;

Just one day before, NeNe revealed to his fans that he likes to hang out with the boys, according to his recent social media post.

‘We lit on MIA # SuperBowl2020! I always prefer to hang with the boys! My twin brother @iamjamiefoxx @therealtank @charliemackfirstout @iamalexavant @ breyon.prescott ", NeNe subtitled his post.

Ad

Fans and fans agreed and said that hanging out with the boys definitely means less drama.



Post views:

0 0