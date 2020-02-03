NBA Report Card: Grading Week 15 performances by Raptors, Trail Blazers and more | NBA News

Which teams have shone and which have been flattered to cheat in the last seven days in the NBA? Sky Sports NBA evaluates the contrasting fortunes of Week 15 of four teams.

Toronto Raptors (36-14, Wk15 record 4-0) – Grade A

Image:

Serge Ibaka gets up to shoot Kevin Love



With a run of 11 consecutive victories, firm control of second place in the East and a list that consistently exceeds expectations despite a series of injuries, the NBA defending champions, the Toronto Raptors continue to confuse those who said that his days as title contenders ended when Kawhi Leonard left them in the summer.

The exceptional start of the Raptors by 2020 continued in Week 15, when Nick Nurse's team fired four stragglers from the Eastern Conference with minimal fuss.

The focus of the & # 39; next man up & # 39; Toronto was in full display when they lost Marc Gasol, Norman Powell and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for injuries only by Serge Ibaka (26 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 21 against the Detroit Pistons) and rookie Terence Davis (the best 31 points of his career in 12 of 15 shots from the bank in a 27-point hit from the Chicago Bulls) to step up and make important contributions.

















1:59



Raptors guard Terence Davis scored 31 points, the best of his career, in 12 of 15 shots in the Raptors' victory over the Bulls.



Leonard, his talisman in his 2018-19 title winning campaign, disappeared a long time ago, but the mentality of the championship forged last season remains unshakable.

Portland Trail Blazers (23-27, Wk15 record 4-0) – Grade A +

Image:

Damian Lillard gets up to score against the Houston Rockets



Languiding out of the playoff places in the west, the Blazers' season was approaching a crisis point just 10 days ago after two losses to the Dallas Mavericks. And then Damian Lillard said & # 39; no more & # 39 ;.

To say that Lillard has put the Blazers on his back and then has taken them to the playoff places does not do justice to how excellent he has played.

In four games of Week 15, Lillard averaged 46.3 points per game with 57.3 percent of shots. He drained 7.5 triples per game, connected at 58.8 by his triples. Distributed 11.5 assists per game. He published his first triple-double career.

















2:07



Damian Lillard stood out Wednesday night with 36 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in the Portland Trail Blazers 125-112 victory over the Houston Rockets



Due to Lillard's otherworldly production, Portland defeated four playoff teams in Week 15, three of them by double-digit margins, and tied for a game and a half of the Memphis Grizzlies that currently occupy eighth and last place. of the playoffs of the West.

Speaking after losing 51 points in Portland's 124-107 victory over Utah on Sunday night, Lillard said, "I think he's just joining. I think that's the best way to describe it. We're getting healthier, we are beginning to find out what works for us. "

Orlando Magic (21-28, record Wk15 0-2) – Grade D

Image:

Evan Fournier takes a step back for a three against Charlotte



The Magic are clinging to the eighth seed in the East despite going through their worst stretch of the season. They have lost five straight games, including the two they played (both against the Miami Heat) in week 15.

Orlando's offensive deficiencies are certainly not a secret, but things have been especially bad lately. The Magic has not reached 100 points in any of its last four games, certainly against a tough opposition (Heat twice, Clippers and Celtics).

The Magic's offensive rating, 105.0 points per 100 possessions, is the fifth worst in the league and increases the pressure on his Top 10 defense to win.

"I think we are not playing with flow right now, we have no loot and a little lack of confidence and, yes, obviously, we have to make shots," said Magic Evan Fournier's guard.

















The Chicago Bulls, the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards approach them and, while the Magic are better than all three, their offense must improve if they want to stay in the playoff places. The good news? His next game will face Charlotte Hornets, equally challenging, on Tuesday night.

Denver Nuggets (34-16, Wk15 record 2-2) – Grade B

Image:

Nikola Jokic celebrates a basket during Denver's victory over Utah



It's been almost three weeks since Jamal Murray suffered an ankle injury and there is still no timetable for his return. Without their initial guard, the Nuggets have had to fight to keep up with the Los Angeles Clippers for second place in the West.

In week 15, weak Nuggets did so with varying degrees of success. A home victory over the rivals of the Utah Jazz division preceded a victory on the firm's road over the leaders of the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks, a game missing three of its headlines.

But those consecutive victories were caught by defeats against the Memphis Grizzlies and, on Sunday night, the Detroit Pistons (despite a triple double of 39 points from Nikola Jokic), as the last of three games in four nights It turned out to be a step too far for Denver.

















1:54



Nikola Jokic posted a triple double but could prevent the Nuggets from losing extra time against the Pistons.



As Murray is no closer to returning and the deadline for the exchange is approaching, could the Nuggets leverage the talent on their deep list to get help filling their vacancy? Would the New Orleans pelicans leave Jrue Holiday in exchange for a pack of young Nuggets players?

