More than a dozen civilians killed in the last attack of Burkina Faso | News

%MINIFYHTMLd15b6540de0f1dc1599724cb3b2dd1a711% %MINIFYHTMLd15b6540de0f1dc1599724cb3b2dd1a712%

At least 18 civilians have been killed by unidentified armed men in northern Burkina Faso, according to security sources, in the latest acts of violence. a region plagued by a security situation that deteriorates rapidly.

Strongly armed men on motorcycles attacked the village of Lamdamol in the municipality of Bani, north of the capital, Ouagadoug, on Saturday, a security source told AFP news agency on Monday.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLd15b6540de0f1dc1599724cb3b2dd1a713% %MINIFYHTMLd15b6540de0f1dc1599724cb3b2dd1a714%

A local health official, who spoke from the city of Dori in the north, said the village chief nurse was among the victims.

%MINIFYHTMLd15b6540de0f1dc1599724cb3b2dd1a715% %MINIFYHTMLd15b6540de0f1dc1599724cb3b2dd1a716%

"There is panic in the town and its surroundings," the official told AFP, saying that local people were fleeing to the center of the country.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

Worsening crisis

Several similar incidents occurred a week ago in the north of the country, and one on January 25 left 39 civilians dead in the neighboring province of Soum, northwest of Seno.

Burkina Faso borders Mali to the northwest and Niger to the east, and the three Sahel countries struggle to contain increasingly frequent attacks against civilians and army positions.

The increase in violence in the Sahel, a strip of semi-arid land beneath the Sahara where multiple armed groups are active, has fueled a sense of greater insecurity among the locals.

Last month, the United Nations envoy for West Africa told the Security Council that the attacks have increased fivefold in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger since 2016, as more than 4,000 deaths were reported in 2019.

"The military capacity to cover this wide area is a challenge," Michael Amoah, a visiting member of the London School of Economics, told Al Jazeera.

French deployment

Many parts of the Sahel that have seen the most fighting are severely underdeveloped. Armed groups have exploited poverty, as well as religious and ethnic divisions for recruitment, while military campaigns of ill-equipped national armies in the region have also been marred by human rights abuses, which analysts have pushed to some civilians in the arms of the combatants. .

France said on Sunday it would increase its military presence in the Sahel by adding 600 troops to its Barkhane operation of 4,500 troops in the region that began in 2014.

This came after Paris announced last month that it would implement an intelligence exchange agreement and an integrated military command structure with the so-called Sahel G5 countries – Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger – and increase intervention in the "borders with,quot; the region of Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali, where much of the violence has taken place.

"The agreement to establish a joint military coalition, a combination of French special forces and local forces, could change the rules of the game," Amoah said.

"Previously, it seemed that the French forces acted on their own. It also seemed that intelligence was not shared. Now it seems that they will begin to work together and concentrate their efforts on the groups fighting in this region."

But with the Barkhane operation so far producing little results to stop the security crisis, there is concern that a continuation of France's military strategy alone will not bring a rapid end to violence. Instead, a return to peace would require addressing the worsening of the humanitarian crisis and development challenges, as well as meeting the political objectives, analysts say.