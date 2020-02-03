Mo & # 39; Nique writes an open letter accusing Oprah of making her life "more difficult,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLf3c96fd050d51ccbca7d8eb3a4cf67de13% %MINIFYHTMLf3c96fd050d51ccbca7d8eb3a4cf67de14% See this post on Instagram

Dear @oprah, I felt compelled to write this open letter after observing the disparity in the way you seem to treat people accused of the same accusations. You did an interview on the CBS Morning Show and Norah O & # 39; Donnell asked you about Harvey Weinstein, and said it belonged to him that "you always try to look at the Rainbow in the clouds, whatever the,quot; positive side " You also said “if we do all this about Harvey Weinstein, then we have lost the moment.” When you are, or were going to be part of the documentary about Michael Jackson and Russell Simmons, how does that not do everything about them? Brother MJ was acquitted and deceased, so how is he not off limits? Russell and Harvey are accused of the same, so to be fair, how can you not "support,quot; the accusers of both as You said you did with RS, or are you looking for the positive side for both of you as you said you did for HW? The only difference between the two is the skin color and not HW Do you have many more accusers? My personal experience with you is that you have seen as a black woman accused d and being difficult for not promoting "Precious,quot; internationally for Lions Gate, at Lions Gate, Tyler Perry and their request, even though my deal was with Lee Daniels Entertainment. And how are you for black women when you hear Tyler on audio saying that he was right and that he was going to speak but you still haven't said a word? When I was sixteen and I met you at your local show in Baltimore, I told you I wanted to be like you when I grew up. You replied, "You have to work very, very hard." My sixteen-year-old self did not know that, in your silence, in the face of an offense, you would make my life "more difficult." Finally, consider supporting the right people and not just the "right people." I love you to life, Mo’Nique