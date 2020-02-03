Mo & # 39; Nique speaks against Oprah Winfrey for making "life more difficult,quot;

Aaron Poole / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal through Getty Images; Steve Granitz / WireImage
It's been years since Mo & # 39; nique Y Oprah WinfreyThe enmity began and shows no signs of slowing down.
In the latest development, Mo & # 39; Nique calls the host of the talk show again for what she says is a "disparity,quot; in the way she treats the people around her. In his long "open letter,quot; addressed to the host of the talk show, posted on Instagram, he reveals that "she felt compelled,quot; to write to her after seeing how Oprah treats people "accused of the same,quot; crimes.
Mo & # 39; Nique then shares that she saw Oprah's interview on CBS this morning, in which Norah O & # 39; Donnell I asked about Harvey weinsteinand she replied that she tries to find the "positive side,quot; in each situation.
"You also said & # 39; if we do all this about Harvey Weinstein, then we have lost the moment & # 39;", adds Mo & # 39; Nique, and points out Oprah's perceived hypocritical decision to produce a #MeToo documentary about Russell Simmons. "When you are or would be part of the documentary about Michael Jacksonand Russell Simmons, how does that not do everything about them? "
"Interestingly, Brother MJ was acquitted and deceased, so how come he is not off limits? Russell and Harvey are accused of the same, so to be fair, how can they not & # 39; support & # 39; to the accusers of both, as you said you did with RS?, Or (did you look for the positive side for both, as you said you did for HW? "She continues.
Then, Mo & # 39; nique seems to accuse Oprah of being racist when he states that "the only difference between the two is their skin color,quot; and the fact that there are "many more,quot; people who accused Weinstein of allegedly assaulting them sexually.
Mo & # 39; Nique then shares her "personal experience,quot; with Oprah. "You've seen me as a black woman, being accused of being difficult for not promoting Beautiful internationally for Lions Gate, in Lions Gate, Tyler perry and his request, even though my deal was with Lee Daniels Entertainment, "he explains." How are you for black women when you hear Tyler on audio saying he was right and that he was going to talk but you or he still doesn't have a word?
the Beautiful Star shares that when he met Oprah at the age of 16, he told the host of the talk show that he wanted to be "like,quot; her, just to be told: "You have to work really hard." The comedian adds: "My sixteen-year-old self did not know that, in your silence, in the face of an offense, you would make my life more difficult."
"Finally, consider supporting the right people and not just the right people & # 39;" he concludes.
As he mentioned in the letter, a large part of his enmity with Oprah comes from when they worked together in Beautiful in 2009. As Mo & # 39; Nique explained earlier, she refused to do additional campaigns for the award-nominated film, as requested by Lionsgate, Lee Daniels and Oprah, because they would not pay him for the additional time worked.
In February 2019, she claimed in an interview with Steve Harvey It was "labeled as difficult,quot; and therefore blacklisted by the entertainment industry. "I said no to some very powerful people. I said no to Oprah Winfrey. I said no to Tyler Perry. I said no to Lee Daniels and I said no to Lionsgate," he explained to Harvey. "And the difficulty came when people who looked like me, like Oprah, Tyler, Lee and I were able to put my brother Steve on the list, everyone knew I was not wrong. Each of you told me: & # 39; Monique, you're not wrong & # 39; and when I heard you go on air and you said: & # 39; My sister burned many bridges and now I can't do anything for her & # 39 ;, Steve, do you know how much I got hurt?
In response, Steve revealed that he felt she "did it,quot; the wrong way. He said: "I felt you had done a bad service because of the way you chose to do it."
They ended their conversation with Harvey promising to "help her." "I did not come here to hit you. I love you. I wish you the best and we will heal this and move on so that the world can see how good we all are."
But, that is not the only thing with which Mo & # 39; Nique has had problems with respect to Winfrey. He also revealed his disappointment at Oprah's decision to invite his parents and his brother, Gerald, to his program to discuss Mo & # 39; Nique's sexual abuse allegations. According to Mo & # 39; Nique, she gave him permission to talk to his brother, not knowing that Oprah had also invited her parents, with whom "he was not on good terms." "If Oprah Winfrey had told me: & # 39; I have your mother & # 39 ;, I would have said & # 39; Close that, because I don't want the world to see my mother, who is so greedy for the money she is willing . do anything to go to your program. "
Then, when Mo & # 39; Nique confronted Oprah for this, at an Oscar party, he stated that Oprah replied: "If you think I did something to offend you, I want to apologize."
Oprah never addressed Mo & # 39; Nique's accusations.
