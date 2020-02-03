Mo & # 39; Nique criticizes Oprah Winfrey for not defending justice, says it makes her life harder

%MINIFYHTMLe9c4c641813e163eb8947c798350629811% %MINIFYHTMLe9c4c641813e163eb8947c798350629812%

The actress of & # 39; Precious & # 39; attacks the CEO of Harpo Productions for his participation in a Russell Simmons documentary while allegedly defending Harvey Weinstein.

Mo & # 39; Nique has revived his fief with Oprah Winfrey. The 52-year-old actress posted on her Instagram page on Monday, February 3, a long letter to the former queen of the talk show during the day to condemn her alleged unfair treatment of those accused of sexual assault as Michael JacksonHarvey Weinstein and Russell Simmons.

The "Bessie"Star accused Oprah of" disparity in the way she seems to treat people, who were accused of "inappropriate sexual behavior." He claimed that while the media mogul was going to be part of documentaries about MJ and Russell's alleged sexual behaviors, Oprah once apparently spoke to defend Harvey.

"You did an interview on the CBS Morning Show and Norah O & # 39; Donnell asked you about Harvey Weinstein, and you said it belonged to him that you always try to look at the Rainbow in the clouds, whatever the positive side" & # 39;. & # 39; You also said & # 39; if we do all this about Harvey Weinstein, then we have lost the moment & # 39; "Mo & # 39; Nique said." When you are or were going to be part of the documentary about Michael Jackson and Russell Simmons, how does that not do everything about them? "

She continued: "Interestingly, Brother MJ was acquitted and deceased, so how come he is not off limits? Russell and Harvey are accused of the same, so to be fair, how can they not? They support the accusers of both as you said they did with RS or are you looking for the positive side for both as you said you did for HW?

Mo & # 39; Nique continued to suggest that Oprah is taking sides based on skin color. "The only difference between the two is that there is skin color and doesn't H.W. have more accusers?" She commented.

The Grammy-nominated star, who stars alongside Oprah in the 2009 Lee Daniels movie "Lovely: Based on the novel & # 39; Push & # 39; from Sapphire", he also brought up his previous personal problem with the 66-year-old television producer. He stated that Oprah and Tyler perry He did not defend her when she was wrongly accused of being "difficult" for not promoting her film internationally.

She explained: "My personal experience with you is that you have seen me as a black woman accused of being difficult for not promoting & # 39; Precious & # 39; internationally for Lions Gate, Lions Gate, Tyler Perry and your request, despite the My deal was with Lee Daniels Entertainment, and how are you for black women when you hear Tyler on audio saying that he was right and that he was going to speak but you still haven't said a word?

Noting that she used to admire Oprah, Mo & # 39; Nique added: "My sixteen-year-old self did not know that, in your silence, in the face of an offense, you would make my life" more difficult. "Finally, please consider waiting. the people who are right and not just the “right people.” Then he signed it with “I love you to life, Mo & # 39; Nique.”

In 2017, Mo & # 39; Nique also called Oprah for having her brother, who sexually assaulted her, in "The Oprah Winfrey show"with their parents". I shared with Oprah Winfrey that my mother and I were not on good terms, "said the comedian." If Oprah had told me: & # 39; I have your mother & # 39 ;. I would have closed that shit. Because I don't want the world to see my mother, who is so greedy for money, that she is willing to do anything to go to your program. "