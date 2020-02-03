Miranda Lambert & # 39; I'm sorry & # 39; for having to postpone the weekend shows for the loss of voice

%MINIFYHTML654b8de64ef2da1dd72ef83b4292aeb911% %MINIFYHTML654b8de64ef2da1dd72ef83b4292aeb912%

The singer of & # 39; Somethin & # 39; Bad & # 39; has rescheduled his concert at Salt Lake City and Denver for February 25 and March 2 after she was forced to retire due to illness.

Country star Miranda Lambert He apologized to fans for having to postpone a couple of weekend tour dates after losing his voice.

The "Vice" singer was due to perform in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday, January 31, but she went to Instagram earlier that day to reveal that she would no longer be on stage.

"I've been trying my best to be 100%, but my voice is simply not there. Not even close," he wrote.

"I'm sorry to disappoint everyone. Since I'm not well, we think it would be better to come back and give them the best show we can."

Lambert was also forced to discard plans to play in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, as her illness still persisted.

"I spent the last 24 hours on the bus trying to get the best I could. Without speaking. All the tea in the world. Sleeping. Medications (sic)," he shared.

"I feel much better, but unfortunately my voice has not yet returned and I can do nothing but wait. It is the worst feeling in the world to not be able to appear and make a show for you." everybody."

The concerts have been re-booked for February 25 and March 2, respectively.

It is not yet known if any other tour date will be affected by his ailment, but Lambert will have a few more days to rest before he arrives on stage in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday.