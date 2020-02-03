Milla Jovovich welcomes the third child with her husband Paul W. S. Anderson

%MINIFYHTML1d4b99a8c644894773e32b48db32d23a11% %MINIFYHTML1d4b99a8c644894773e32b48db32d23a12%

The actress of & # 39; Hellboy & # 39; He admitted a day before his due date that he felt & # 39; really nervous & # 39 ;, even though he initially thought that having baby number 3 & # 39; would be a piece of cake & # 39 ;.

Jovovich mile He could have given birth to his third child. Hours after she announced her due date on social media, the actress famous for her portrayal of Alice in the "Demonic resident"It was reported that the film franchise welcomed the new addition to his family with the husband of director Paul W. S. Anderson.

The happy news was Us Weekly on Sunday, February 2. Hours earlier, on Saturday, the 44-year-old actress said on Instagram that she is one day from being the mother of three children. Along with a selfie, she said: "The due date is tomorrow, so I'm preparing to go to the hospital at any time !!"

The "Hellboy"The actress continued to share her thoughts on the imminent birth of baby number 3." It's funny because I thought having our third would be a piece of cake, "he confessed before pointing out," but I'm really really nervous, now that I know what to expect! Anyway, I hope the next post you make is a picture of our new little girl! Wish me all luck! "

Jovovich announced that he is waiting again in August 2019, less than three months after it opened about having to terminate a previous pregnancy. "After discovering that I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings that ranged from total joy to absolute terror," he confessed in a social media post at the time. "Because of my age and the loss of the last pregnancy, I didn't want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly."

Since then, Luc Besson's ex-wife admitted that her current pregnancy was a bit difficult. Despite being "SO GRATEFUL for being pregnant again" at her age, she couldn't help telling her Instagram followers in mid-January that she is "ready to have this baby."

The "Zoolander"The actress shared," 2 weeks and changes until we welcome our new little human and as every woman in history who has had a baby knows it well, the last month is SO HARD! "She continued:" I am completely elephant ankles, back pain, hip pain, running to the bathroom every 15 minutes. And sleep? Forget this. Which is very annoying because if the baby is a cryer like our elder, we will not see the bottom of our eyes in the next few years! "