Milla Jovovich gives birth, welcomes the third child with Paul W.S. Anderson

Table for five, please.

Jovovich mile has given birth to her and her husband Paul W.S. Andersonthird son, a girl, the oldest daughter of the actress Ever Gabo Anderson revealed on Instagram. In the sweet family photo, the Demonic resident the star is seen hugging the newborn while Anderson, Ever and their 4-year-old daughter Dashiel Edan Anderson Surround your hospital bed.

"Welcome baby!" The 12-year-old girl shared in her account, which is monitored by her parents. "Welcome to the world, my new sister Osian (pronounced O-shun as the body of water)! We love you!"

Jovovich announced her pregnancy in August 2019 on Instagram. "Hit again," began his announcement. Then, the star talked about how this pregnancy made her fear, since two years before she had to undergo an emergency abortion while filming in Europe. (His first public comments on the procedure came in May 2019).

"After discovering that I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings that ranged from total joy to absolute terror," he wrote. "Because of my age and the loss of the last pregnancy, I didn't want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly."