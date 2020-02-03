Mercy Flight leaves the capital of Yemen, breaking a 3-year blockade

A United Nations plane carrying seven seriously ill Yemenis took off Monday from the rebel-controlled capital, Sana, what aid officials expect is the beginning of an ongoing humanitarian airlift to save the most desperate citizens from the country.
The flight of mercy to Jordan, the first from northern Yemen in three years, also offered a glimmer of hope for the hesitant diplomatic efforts to end a five-year war that has caused a famine and led to much of the Country on the brink of poverty. starvation.
The seven people on board the flight require urgent treatment for life-threatening conditions, such as kidney transplants, aid officials said. An additional 23 Yemenis, most of them women and children, are expected to continue on weekends on flights to Jordan and Egypt.
"This is a very important day," Lise Grande, United Nations resident coordinator for Yemen, told reporters in Sana.
The airlift is the culmination of 18 months of negotiations with Saudi Arabia, which controls access to Yemeni airspace as part of an air and sea blockade that aid officials attribute in part to the country. serious humanitarian crisis.
The Sana airport has been closed to civil traffic since 2015, effectively imprisoning thousands of Yemenis who require urgent or complex medical treatment that the country's health system, devastated by war, is unable to provide. Only United Nations flights use the airport.
The majority of those who hope to leave are women and children who have brain tumors or aggressive forms of cancer, or who need organ transplants or reconstructive surgery, the World Health Organization said.
Other support groups expressed anger because the airlift had taken so long.
"Today's measure is too late for thousands of Yemenis who died waiting to leave the country to receive urgent attention to save lives," said Mohammed Abdi of the Norwegian Refugee Council. "They were sentenced to death when the Saudi-led coalition blocked northern Yemen by closing the airport in Sana more than three years ago."
"There is no justification for punishing very sick civilians by preventing them from accessing medical treatment," he added.
The fighting in Yemen has eased for most of the past six months, as Saudi officials have engaged in secondary talks with Houthi rebels who control most of northern Yemen, including Sana, with the apparent objective of move towards peace talks.
The Saudi-led campaign to expel the Houthis, which was initiated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, received a major setback when a Saudi ally, the United Arab Emirates, He retired from the war last summer.
Prince Mohammed has also faced harsh international criticism for his conduct in the war, including the bombing of civilians, as well as accusations that he ordered the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, in 2018, and that it was part of an effort to hack the phone of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
But a sharp escalation in violence during the past week, including a wave of Saudi-led airstrikes and heavy Houthi bombings, has complicated the talks in Yemen and reduced hopes for an early settlement.
Across the country, Yemenis suffer the effects of a precipitous economic collapse, which includes severe inflation and a declining currency.
But for the passengers who left for Jordon on Monday, the flight represented a moment of pure hope.
"I have kidney failure and I need a transplant," Abdallah Abed, 15, told Reuters. "God willing, today we travel to Jordan to receive treatment."