Megan Thee Stallion has a white man – Rapper G Eazy!

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has a new rapper boyfriend, G Eazy. At least during the last days.

MTO News has confirmed that the two connected in Miami over the weekend and had an adventure in the Super Bowl.

The two met at a Superborwl pre-party, and they were all together. Megan spoke openly of the handsome rapper, and they kissed on the dance floor:

But here there was more. Early this morning, G Eazy went to social networks and posted a video of him and Megan in bed, and is sucking his neck.

The couple is taking Twitter but the storm. This morning, G Eazy and Megan are the # 1 trend topic in the world.