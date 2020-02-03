Meagan Good: God told me to also leave my ex and marry Devon!

Meagan Good states that she had feelings for her current Devon Franklin, and knew that he would be her husband, even while she was in their last relationship. According to Meagan, God told him.

Meagan visited the Tamron Hall Show last week, and Meagan and Devon talked about how they met and married. The talk included a frank discussion about the couple's choice to practice celibacy.

The two met four years before Meagan starred in Jumping the Broom, produced by Devon. But it wasn't until they worked on the set of the movie, that Meagan would know him better.

The actress, who was reaching the end of a not-so-healthy relationship, recalled being impressed by Franklin.

"I thought:" That is the kind of person I wish I could marry, "he told Tamron Hall.

Later, God would confirm that Franklin was the one Good was going through a difficult time in his life.

"The first thing God told me was that it was time to get out of that relationship," he said. “The second thing God told me was that it was time to be celibate. The third thing God told me was that Devon was my husband. "

Good ended her unhealthy relationship and continued working on herself. She would not go to her first date with Franklin until months later, but she began telling people that he was her future husband.