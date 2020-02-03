Meagan Good: God told me to also leave my ex and marry Devon!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8
Logo

Meagan Good states that she had feelings for her current Devon Franklin, and knew that he would be her husband, even while she was in their last relationship. According to Meagan, God told him.

Meagan visited the Tamron Hall Show last week, and Meagan and Devon talked about how they met and married. The talk included a frank discussion about the couple's choice to practice celibacy.

The two met four years before Meagan starred in Jumping the Broom, produced by Devon. But it wasn't until they worked on the set of the movie, that Meagan would know him better.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here