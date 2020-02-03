Marvel launches its first look at & # 39; WandaVision & # 39 ;, & # 39; Loki & # 39; and more in the Super Bowl announcement

%MINIFYHTML98c8d19fea479b12844a4e27aa51661e11% %MINIFYHTML98c8d19fea479b12844a4e27aa51661e12%

Fans are glad to have the first preview of the Marvel TV series, which features characters that were swept away by Thanos in & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39 ;, which will air on Disney +.

Up News Info –

Fans enjoy watching the upcoming Marvel TV series on Disney +. In the form of a teaser that was launched during the 2020 Super Bowl, the streaming site releases the first images of "The hawk and the winter soldier","WandaVision"Y"Loki".

%MINIFYHTML98c8d19fea479b12844a4e27aa51661e13% %MINIFYHTML98c8d19fea479b12844a4e27aa51661e14%

In the very short video, the three shows come together. It opens with Falcon, also known as Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) throwing the distinctive shield of Captain America. The new video also sees Wilson and Sebastian StanBucky Barner also known as Winter Soldier gathering. It also seems that the villainous character Zemo, who appeared in "Captain America: Civil War", return to the next program.

%MINIFYHTML98c8d19fea479b12844a4e27aa51661e15% %MINIFYHTML98c8d19fea479b12844a4e27aa51661e16%

Later, fans can see Wanda, also known as Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) having a sweet moment between them in a house. "WandaVision" was previously described at the Disney D23 biennial convention as a surreal version of their relationship.

Concluding the show there is a look at "Loki" with Tom Hiddleston repeating his role as titular character. "Loki" unfortunately has the shortest duration in the short video. It remains to be seen where the scene is taken, but Loki can be heard saying, "I am going to burn this place to the ground," while smiling creepily.

Fans are glad to have the first preview of the Marvel television series with characters that were dragged by Thanos in "Avengers Final Game"However, both Marvel and Disney + have not yet published the exact release dates of the programs.

So far, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" will be released in August. Meanwhile, "WandaVision" was recently confirmed on air in 2020. As for "Loki," the program will arrive in the spring of 2021.