Manu Tuilagi retains the place of the Six Nations England training team despite the groin injury | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLb19ed67094ec8d7fc6374f948bd5b99b11% %MINIFYHTMLb19ed67094ec8d7fc6374f948bd5b99b12%

Tuilagi limped with a groin injury in defeat to France in Paris





%MINIFYHTMLb19ed67094ec8d7fc6374f948bd5b99b13% %MINIFYHTMLb19ed67094ec8d7fc6374f948bd5b99b14% Manu Tuilagi was injured in the first half of the defeat of the Six Nations of England against France in Paris

%MINIFYHTMLb19ed67094ec8d7fc6374f948bd5b99b15% %MINIFYHTMLb19ed67094ec8d7fc6374f948bd5b99b16%

Manu Tuilagi has retained his place in a 35-man England training team before Saturday's Six Nations game with Scotland in Murrayfield.

Tuilagi suffered a groin injury just 16 minutes after the 24-17 loss to France in Paris and undergoes medical checks.

The Leicester center suffered a groin injury that threatens his career in the past and he will not risk Murrayfield if it is suggested that he is not completely fit.

England will provide an update on its progress on Tuesday, with Eddie Jones naming his starting team for the Calcutta Cup two days later.

Jones has decided not to call a specialist No. 8, despite the disappointing defeat at the Stade de France that saw England fall 24-0 after 55 minutes.

1:27 Eddie Jones admits that England was not good enough in the first half, as he lost his first Six Nations game with France 24-17 Eddie Jones admits that England was not good enough in the first half, as he lost his first Six Nations game with France 24-17

England training squad:

Forward: Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Dunn (Bath), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Ted Hill ( Worcester Warriors), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Alex Moon (Northampton Saints), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs).

Backups: Elliot Daly (Saracens), Ollie Devotee (Exeter Chiefs), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester), Jonathan Joseph ( Bath), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Jacob Umaga (Wasps), Anthony Watson (Bath), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

Apprentice players: Alex Mitchell (Saints of Northampton)