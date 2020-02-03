Malawi High Court annuls results of presidential elections | News

The constitutional court of Malawi annulled the controversial results of last year's presidential elections, citing "widespread,quot; irregularities and ordered a new vote.

The May vote returned the acting president to power, which caused deadly clashes and widespread unrest.

Plus:

President Peter Mutharika was declared the narrow winner of the May elections with 38 percent of the vote, followed by Lázaro Chakwera with 35 percent and former Vice President Saulos Chilima third with 20 percent.

The other four candidates collectively obtained almost six percent.

The five-judge panel heard arguments that the vote was manipulated by the president and the electoral commission. Both have denied it.

The Malawi electoral commission acknowledged having received 147 reports alleging irregularities, including the use of correction fluid to alter some results.

The two main opposition candidates claimed that irregularities affected more than 1.4 million of the total 5.1 million votes cast.

Mutharika and the electoral commission recognized some irregularities but argued that they were insufficient to affect the outcome of the elections.

The month-long court case has been accompanied by sometimes violent street protests that demand the resignation of the president of the electoral commission Jane Ansah.

"Let us try as much as possible to have free and fair elections. Where no one feels cheated. These people not only manifested themselves by demonstrating. They felt strongly that they had been deceived. The system had deceived them," Martha said. Chikuni, an opposition protester, said.

The Malawi Human Rights Commission at the end of last year published a report accusing the police of serious human rights abuses, including violations and assaults, in a confrontation.

The judges themselves have been pressured. In January, Malawi's anti-corruption office arrested businessman Thom Mpinganjira, accused of approaching two judges with an offer of $ 135,000 to influence justice in favor of the president. The president of the court issued an official complaint to the office.

Mpinganjira was released later, however, after a magistrate in another court issued an order to cancel the arrest warrant. The Superior Court overturned that decision, questioned the conduct of the lower court and ordered the arrest of Mpinganjira.

The international community, including the United Nations and the African Union, issued several statements before the vote urging people across Malawi to respect the rule of law and remain calm.

A joint statement by diplomats from the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Japan and others recognized the tensions surrounding the ruling.

"Malawi can draw on an impressive history of institutions and leaders who step forward to safeguard their democracy and ensure a peaceful resolution of internal tensions," the statement said, urging all parties to respect the decision of the court, as well as The right to appeal.

"For those who choose to exercise their right to demonstrate, we urge them to do so in a peaceful and legal manner, and that security personnel proceed with balance and moderation," he added.