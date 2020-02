The constitutional court of Malawi will decide whether to annul the disputed results of last year's presidential elections.

The vote in May returned the acting president, Peter Mutharika, to power, which prompted widespread opposition protests, which says polls were manipulated.

The opposition leader, Lázaro Chakwera, lost by a narrow margin.

Haru Mutasa from Al Jazeera reports.