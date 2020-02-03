Make the European Ryder Cup team a realistic goal for Graeme McDowell, says Paul McGinley | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML9d5d9dfa70bb9e0dcd8b80337f57d27a11% %MINIFYHTML9d5d9dfa70bb9e0dcd8b80337f57d27a12%





Graeme McDowell is determined to claim a place in the Ryder Cup

Graeme McDowell gave his Ryder Cup ambitions a great boost with his victory at the Saudi International, while Tony Finau needs to take the positive aspects of another close one on the PGA Tour. Paul McGinley reviews the week in golf …

Graeme McDowell is back in the winners circle in the European Circuit for the first time in five and a half years, and showed his fighting spirit with a high quality field in his rearview mirror in Saudi Arabia.

He had defending champion Dustin Johnson pushing him to the end, but Graeme has always had a great ability to close a tournament when he has the opportunity to do so, and he certainly showed those qualities again on Sunday.

GMac with its first European Circuit title since 2014

GMac is obviously eager to return to the European Ryder Cup team as a player, rather than the vice-captain role he had in Paris last time. With Graeme's experience, he would be the type of man Padraig Harrington could turn to as one of his selections if he fails to achieve automatic qualification.

He has the pedigree of the Ryder Cup, a great record, and clearly still has the invaluable ability to act under pressure. He would be the ideal partner for one of the rookies, and this year's competition at Whistling Straits will be on his radar.

But, as much as he has made great progress recently, there is still a long way to go and a lot of golf to play before Padraig's team is finished.

Graeme still needs a million points in the region between now and the BMW PGA Championship in September, and that's a big question. But it has shown a great shape earlier this year, in Hawaii and now in the Middle East, and is in the right direction.

It was another victory for a player in his 40s after the emotional victory of Lee Westwood in Abu Dhabi, and further proof that it is very difficult to predict with certainty the "maximum,quot; age for a professional golfer.

We are seeing many more younger players who go out on the main Tours and perform well, even those in their late teens and early 20s. Viktor Hovland is an excellent example, and there are many who think he will be on the Ryder Cup team in Europe this year.

McDowell hasn't played in the Ryder Cup since 2014

But at the other end of the age and the power spectrum, we are seeing guys like Graeme and Lee demonstrating that age is not a barrier to winning on the Tour.

You wouldn't consider Graeme a great golf ball hitter, and that's to be expected now that he has the wrong side of 40 years. But his overall game is clearly in great shape this year and, if he can continue with that improvement, he has a very good chance of returning to the Ryder Cup team.

Finau should stay positive

On the PGA Tour in Phoenix, Webb Simpson showed great competitiveness in the last six or seven holes at TPC Scottsdale to win for the first time since The Players in 2018. It seemed that Tony Finau was going to do enough to win, and I found myself supporting him, as he has had several huge opportunities to add to his only victory on the PGA Tour.

Tony Finau endured another almost missing on the PGA Tour on Sunday

Tony has been in the top 10 in the world for a while and his form has been stellar in recent years, but overcoming the winning line has been difficult on several occasions.

He didn't seem to do anything wrong on the last day in Phoenix, but I have to give Webb Simpson a lot of credit. He had to birdie in the last two holes in the regulation just to force a tiebreaker, and then faced another big birdie putt in the first extra hole to get the victory.

Now it is very important for Tony to look at what happened on Sunday in a positive way. You need to realize that you didn't lose this tournament, Webb came out and won it.

Webb Simpson made birdie in the last two holes and then in the first playoff hole

Tony should be very proud of how he performed all week in Phoenix, especially with the pressure of 800,000 spectators during the four days of the tournament. You can see this as a great learning curve and convince yourself that you can compete regularly.

I am sure that it is only a matter of time before everything starts to fall in his way and he wins again soon, and I was very impressed with him on Sunday.

Another Pebble title for Phil?

After the victories for Lee and GMac, can Phil Mickelson take another blow to players over 40 in this week's AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Phil is the defending champion after stopping Paul Casey last year, showed good form at Saudi International and was able to do it again in California. He has been playing well, last week was his first top 10 in a year, and this is a tournament he has won five times in his career, so he obviously loves these three golf courses.

Phil Mickelson is chasing a sixth victory at Pebble Beach this week

Phil is getting fit at the right time, and you can't rule him out in one of his favorite tournaments. This is a difficult event to choose a winner, but Mickelson is a genuine threat to compete for the No. Six title.

After that, the big guns return to action in Los Angeles and we'll see characters like Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods at the Genesis Open.

And, over the next two months, a lot of attention will be given to the best players in the world in major US events. UU. As anticipation increases in the period before The Masters.