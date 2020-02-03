Madonna faces the collective demand of fans for a late start to concerts

Instagram

Andrew Panos and Antonio Velotta are suing the singer of & # 39; Material Girl & # 39; for breach of contract, loss of value, false advertising and negligent misrepresentation.

Up News Info –

Virgin It is at the center of a new class action lawsuit for its late concerts.

Andrew Panos and Antonio Velotta claim that the pop superstar kept them waiting up to three hours before taking the stage at the Brooklyn Academy of Music shows in New York last year (2019), and the late concert left them stranded in the city.

Both men claim that they missed their scheduled trains or other trips home because the pop star concerts didn't end until 1 am, and this ruined their work and school plans for the day after the concerts.

They sue for breach of contract, loss of value, false advertising and negligent misrepresentation, and request damages and legal fees, according to TMZ.

The new lawsuit comes two months after other angry Madonna fans filed a similar one in Florida.

The current tour of the singer "Madame X" has been plagued by cancellations of concerts and late shows not announced, for which the singer of "Material Girl" has apologized.