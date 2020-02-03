Lin-Manuel Miranda announces the movie Hamilton: Get the details

Mat Hayward / Getty Images for The Latinx House
It is the moment we have all been waiting for.
Lin-Manuel Miranda He is finally taking his acclaimed Broadway musical to the big screen. The playwright and composer announced the great news on his Twitter with a cute gif to excite fans for the new project. "Disney presents: Hamilton," he wrote along with all the main details. "With the original cast of Broadway. Filmed on stage at the Richard Rodgers Theater. In a theater near you. October 15, 2021."
The play earned a record of 16 Tony nominations and won 11. For those who are unaware of the stellar power present in this musical, the original cast included Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, along with Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom, Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan Y Anthony Ramos Just to name a few!
Miranda will once again take the reins and is producing together Jeffrey Seller Y Thomas Kail.
"Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theatrical experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that Hamilton was hailed as an amazing work of art. Everyone who saw it with the original cast will never forget that unique experience." Robert A. Iger, president and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement to The envelope. "And we are delighted to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world."
"I fell in love with the musical narrative while growing up with the legendary collaborations of Howard Ashman-Alan Menken at Disney:" The Little Mermaid, & # 39; Beauty and the Beast & # 39 ;, Aladdin & # 39; ", Miranda also shared in a statement. "I am very proud of what Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of & # 39; Hamilton & # 39 ;, a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in his local cinema. We are excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of & # 39; Hamilton & # 39; to the widest possible audience. "
The only sad part is that the movie won't hit theaters until the end of 2021. For those who are still looking for another Miranda project to enjoy in the meantime, the film version of their first Broadway musical "In the Heights,quot; will be released on the 26th. of June.
