Lin-Manuel Miranda announces the movie Hamilton: Get the details

It is the moment we have all been waiting for.

%MINIFYHTMLd3bc01aac4ce5bc287ec13a00fc0415a11% %MINIFYHTMLd3bc01aac4ce5bc287ec13a00fc0415a12%

Lin-Manuel Miranda He is finally taking his acclaimed Broadway musical to the big screen. The playwright and composer announced the great news on his Twitter with a cute gif to excite fans for the new project. "Disney presents: Hamilton," he wrote along with all the main details. "With the original cast of Broadway. Filmed on stage at the Richard Rodgers Theater. In a theater near you. October 15, 2021."

The play earned a record of 16 Tony nominations and won 11. For those who are unaware of the stellar power present in this musical, the original cast included Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, along with Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom, Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan Y Anthony Ramos Just to name a few!

Miranda will once again take the reins and is producing together Jeffrey Seller Y Thomas Kail.