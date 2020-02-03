Lil Wayne reveals himself as the robot

%MINIFYHTML9bfbd5a20139a91c4dfb68d4fbeaf4c311% %MINIFYHTML9bfbd5a20139a91c4dfb68d4fbeaf4c312%

FOX

Broadcast after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LIV, the main episode features six of the 18 new singers who take the stage in disguise for the first time.

Up News Info –

"The masked singer"He returned with a bang on Sunday, February 2, premiering his season 3. The FOX competition aired after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LIV, featuring six of the 18 new singers on stage dressed up for the first time.

The singers were Kangaroo, White Tiger, Llama, Miss Monster, Robot and Turtle. All were included in Group A, since this season the 18 masked famous singers will be divided into three groups of six. The first to act was White Tiger, singing "Ice Ice Baby" by Vanilla ice cream.

%MINIFYHTML9bfbd5a20139a91c4dfb68d4fbeaf4c313% %MINIFYHTML9bfbd5a20139a91c4dfb68d4fbeaf4c314%

<br />

%MINIFYHTML9bfbd5a20139a91c4dfb68d4fbeaf4c315% %MINIFYHTML9bfbd5a20139a91c4dfb68d4fbeaf4c316%

Meanwhile, Llama took the stage with a swag on a leash while singing "She Bangs" Ricky Martin after Turtle sang Stamp"Kiss of a rose". Later that night, Miss Monster met on stage with Season 1 Monster while singing Bonnie Raitt"Something to talk about."

<br />

<br />

<br />

Robot followed him, singing "Are You Gonna Go My Way" by Lenny Kravitz. Concluding the Kangaroo night that offered an emotional performance of Robyn"Dancing on my own."

<br />

<br />

In the end, Robot was eliminated and was forced to unmask himself. The judges, Ken jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger Y Robin Thickeguessed Shaun white, Johnny Knoxville Y Steve-O. Flav Flav Y Floyd Mayweather, Jr.The names were also thrown into the mix.

However, it was revealed that Robot was actually an artist selling platinum little Wayne! "I've done five songs with him. This is the most shocking I've seen on this show." Robin said while hiding his face in his hands. Jenny added: "You've just been Ken Jeong & # 39; ed," referring to Ken, who couldn't guess that his television sister, Margaret Cho, was really the Poodle in Season 1.

Lil Wayne has just released his new album "Funeral."