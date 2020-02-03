Lil Wayne revealed at the premiere of Season 3 of "The Masked Singer,quot;

%MINIFYHTML9b7181b65b700f46d6817284cfde48a711% %MINIFYHTML9b7181b65b700f46d6817284cfde48a712%

Roommates, as soon as the 2020 Super Bowl ended, the third season premiere of the successful FOX reality show, "The Masked Singer,quot; returned, and everyone was surprised to see Lil Wayne as the first celebrity to be unmasked.

After recently releasing his new album "Funeral,quot;, Lil Wayne decided to make the most of his latest press edition by going through "The Masked Singer,quot; to participate in all the fun. In case you don't see it, "The Masked Singer,quot; is a series of singing competition where the identity of celebrities is hidden based on their performance.

Lil Wayne came out dressed as the Robot character and sang Lenny Kravitz's song "Are You Gonna Go My Way." The judges (Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and special guest judge Jamie Foxx) initially guessed that the secret celebrity could be Shaun White, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Flavor Flav or Floyd Mayweather. However, it was none other than Weezy himself.

Once his identity was revealed, Lil Wayne declared that he chose Robot's costume because he thought his children would like that character more. The judges, along with host Nick Cannon and the public, were completely stunned by the revelation of Lil Wayne.

The winner of the first season of "The Masked Singer,quot; was T-Pain, followed by Wayne Brady being crowned as the winner of the second season. The series airs on Wednesday nights on FOX at 8 p.m.

Roommates, what do you think about this?