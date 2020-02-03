Libyan rivals hold UN-sponsored talks | News

Representatives of the two war parties in Libya began talks led by the United Nations in Geneva on Monday, the world governing body said.

Five high-ranking officials appointed by the National Agreement Government (GNA) recognized by the UN and five appointed by the renegade military commander based in the east, Khalifa Haftar, participated in the talks, the UN said in a statement.

Known as the "Joint Military Commission of Libya," the 10-member body, created at the conclusion of a 12-nation summit held in the German capital, Berlin, last month, has the task of overseeing a tentative truce that has almost collapsed. .

The meeting was moderated by Ghassan Salame, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, he said.

The countries that participated in the Berlin process breached their promise to stop interfering with the armed conflict and backed the belligerents with advanced weapons in violation of the 2011 arms embargo, almost as soon as the 55-point communiqué was issued. conference.

In an information session of the UN Security Council last week, Salame expressed his "anger and disappointment,quot; for what he described as "unscrupulous actors inside and outside Libya who nod and cynically lead to efforts to promote peace "while continuing,quot; to duplicate a military solution. "

