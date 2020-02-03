Libyan conflict: weapons arrive despite embargo | Libya News

Concerns are growing in Libya that forces loyal to the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar may be preparing to renew the large-scale fighting, despite a ceasefire that has been implemented for three weeks.
Analysts say Haftar has received large supplies of weapons from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
%MINIFYHTML0f6c9ac83cb13037e0c9be90f37fed7911%%MINIFYHTML0f6c9ac83cb13037e0c9be90f37fed7912%
On the other hand, Turkey has sent naval frigates, troops and weapons to support the internationally recognized government.
Tony Birtley, from Al Jazeera, reports from Tripoli.