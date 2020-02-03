Libyan conflict: weapons arrive despite embargo | Libya News

Concerns are growing in Libya that forces loyal to the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar may be preparing to renew the large-scale fighting, despite a ceasefire that has been implemented for three weeks.

Analysts say Haftar has received large supplies of weapons from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On the other hand, Turkey has sent naval frigates, troops and weapons to support the internationally recognized government.

Tony Birtley, from Al Jazeera, reports from Tripoli.