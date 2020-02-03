Lady Gaga's new boyfriend revealed to be the CEO of the Parker group, Michael Polansky

The mystery surrounding Lady Gaga's new boyfriend has been solved. the Born this way The singer is dating Harvard investor and graduate Michael Polansky, who is the CEO of the Parker Group, the organization that manages the business and charitable efforts of Facebook co-founder Sean Parker.

According to Page six, Gaga and Polansky have known each other for years through events Parker has organized at his mansion in Los Angeles. The couple met at Parker's birthday party in December, and it seems to be when Gaga and Polansky started dating.

Lady Gaga dancing with Shakira and Jennifer López at the Pepsi halftime show with her new boyfriend and sister Natali pic.twitter.com/EqK4S7ynAK – Gaga Now @ (@ladygaganownet) February 3, 2020

"Michael is a very intelligent guy, a very serious guy, who has always been discreet," says a source. “People say that Gaga would have met him through events that Sean Parker organized at his home, including the launch and other events for the foundation. Sean also had a party for his birthday in Los Angeles in December and both Gaga and Michael were there. ”

Gaga first caused rumors of a new relationship when she was seen with Polansky in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve. The duo then added fuel to the rumor of fire when they were seen kissing on the balcony of their rental in Miami before their pre-Super Bowl concert on Saturday night.

Lady Gaga performed at the AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night Show at the Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, and Polansky was there to watch the show on a VIP balcony with Gaga's mother, Cynthia Germanotta.

Polansky graduated from Harvard with a degree in applied mathematics and computer science, and one of the entities he manages for the Facebook co-founder through the Parker Group is the Cancer Immunotherapy Institute.

New photos of Lady Gaga and her new partner Michael Polanski last night in Miami after the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/GuYe2uCJsu – | (@frankiefermi) February 3, 2020

His online biography says that before the Parker Group, Polansky worked directly with Parker and Peter Theil as director of Founders Fund, a venture capital investment company. Polansky was also an investor in Bridgewater Group.

As CEO of the Parker Group, Polansky manages Parker's business and is also in charge of the company's investments and political and charitable interests. Polansky has worked with Parker since 2008 and has invested in numerous private technology companies.

In 2015, Michael Polansky helped launch the Parker Foundation, a $ 600 million private philanthropic organization, as well as the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.

Lady Gaga currently has a residence at MGM in Las Vegas for her Enigma show, and has numerous performances scheduled for April and May.



