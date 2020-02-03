Lady Gaga makes her romance with Michael Polansky Instagram Officer

Lady Gaga She has an update on life: she is happily taken, you!
On Monday afternoon, the 33-year-old pop star visited Instagram to make her new romance with Michael Polansky officially official.
"We had a lot of fun in Miami," she captioned her fainting post, along with a romantic photo of her and her boyfriend. "Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!"
In the snapshot, the Oscar winner was photographed sitting on her boyfriend's lap. The two seemed in love with each other, as they both smiled from ear to ear and hugged each other.
In addition, the couple seemed to be in a boat, which was possibly taken during their trip to Miami.
Over the weekend, Gaga traveled to The 305 to perform on the AT,amp;T TV Super Saturday Night program. Before her appearance at the pre-Super Bowl party, she was seen packing the PDA and getting comfortable with her boo.
At that time, E! News confirmed Michael's identity and learned that he is the CEO of the Parker Group based in San Francisco.
And although the two made people talk during their mini getaway, this is not the first time they show their romance.
A source recently told E! The news that Michael was the mysterious man that Lady Gaga kissed on New Year's Eve.
"She has been dating the same boy for more than a month. They've been seeing each other since before the holidays and she's crazy about him," the source shared. "He's the same guy he spent the new year with and they had been seeing each other for a week."
The source added: "They've been away from home in Los Angeles and have spent a lot of time at home. She will take him with her everywhere and they don't want to be separated."
Gaga's new romance comes only a few months after seeing an audio engineer, Dan horton. However, the two apparently ended after almost three months of dating.
From the appearance of Gram's latest publication of the pop star and his fun time in Miami with his new boo, he looks happier than ever.