Kyrie Irving could have a "right knee sprain,quot; after her leg was trapped under Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards while the two struggled for a rebound when the Brooklyn Nets visited the capital of the United States.

Irving has been a source of news and drama consistently during his first season with the Brooklyn Nets, on and off the court. But when he scored 54 against two nights ago in a win over the Chicago Bulls, he showed the potential the team has when Irving is on the list.

Frustratingly, the next night he saw the wizard handling the ball score 11 points in three quarters, before falling with the injury.















Highlights of the Brooklyn Nets visit to the Washington Wizards in week 15 of the NBA



Irving lay on the floor for several minutes until the team's medical staff gave him full permission to walk by his own weight.

After the game, which Brooklyn lost 113-107, he said: "I just wanted to make sure my ACL was fine because it was a strange fall. Then I felt a lot of stretching and tension. It was just a bad fall."

















Kyrie Irving gives an update on her knee injury after the Brooklyn Nets against the Washington Wizards



Irving had an X-ray, which was negative, but he will have an MRI when the team returns to Brooklyn.

Coach Kenny Atkinson declined to speculate, but told reporters he believed in the other players in the locker room to step forward. He said: "It looks like a sprained right knee, that's all I have now.

















Kyrie Irving suffered a serious knee injury during the defeat of the Brooklyn Nets against the Washington Wizards



"We pay 17 men on the list and a short man, it is his job to take a step forward. You need to replace them or be better. We have enough talent there, but the men will have to step forward."

The Nets are 13-15 without Irving in the lineup, and have scored 27 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists in those contests. The team is 8-12 when it has been out of action.

