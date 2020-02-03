Kyle Shanahan recalled 28-3 when the 49ers hit the Chiefs in the Super Bowl

Lisa Witt
The 49ers entered the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 54 with a 20-10 lead, and intercepted Patrick Mahomes with 11:57 remaining in the game. Everything was on the road to San Francisco … until it was not.

The Chiefs ended up scoring 21 points in the last quarter, ending with a 31-20 victory. It was not long before people began to notice a similarity between this game and the defeat of the Falcons Super Bowl to the Patriots in 2017. Kyle Shanahan, as you will remember, was the offensive coordinator for Atlanta in that game.

Atlanta took a 28-3 lead, and the game seemed to be over. But then the Patriots returned roaring, beating the Falcons 25-0 in the second half. Obviously 28-3 is more dramatic than 20-10, but the similarity was there.

Shanahan regretted the missed opportunity to give the 49ers franchise a sixth Super Bowl title and erase the collapse of the Falcons.

"We did not convert those third declines there in the fourth quarter," he told reporters after the game. "When you don't convert those third attempts and you don't get an explosive career, you end up giving them too many opportunities."

"Kansas City played a good game, they were better than us today and we can deal with that, but obviously we are quite disappointed," Shanahan added.

This is how Twitter reacted to Shanahan, throwing another considerable advantage in the Super Bowl.

Dejan Kalinic of Omnisport contributed to this report.

