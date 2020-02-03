Home Entertainment Kobe Bryant's sisters break her silence after her death: & # 39;...

Kobe Bryant's sisters break her silence after her death: & # 39; Our lives have changed forever & # 39;

Sharia Washington and Shaya Tabb, Kobe Bryant's sisters, have broken their silence after their death and the death of their niece, Gianna.

"On behalf of our family, we joined Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri to mourn the loss of Kobe and Gianna in a tragic accident. We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts leave with all the families that lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives have changed forever, "the sisters said in a statement to NewsOne. "Thank you for your prayers, the numerous calls, text messages, emails and cards."

