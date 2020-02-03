Kevin Sinfield will leave England's position | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML74f37b54633af4c67e8b6ab8e966a4fc11% %MINIFYHTML74f37b54633af4c67e8b6ab8e966a4fc12%





Kevin Sinfield leaves his role in England

%MINIFYHTML74f37b54633af4c67e8b6ab8e966a4fc13% %MINIFYHTML74f37b54633af4c67e8b6ab8e966a4fc14%

Former England captain Kevin Sinfield will leave his post as head of the England performance unit with immediate effect.

%MINIFYHTML74f37b54633af4c67e8b6ab8e966a4fc15% %MINIFYHTML74f37b54633af4c67e8b6ab8e966a4fc16%

The move, announced by the Rugby Football League on Monday, follows the appointment of Shaun Wane as the new national coach, replacing Australian veteran Wayne Bennett.

Sinfield, who played a decisive role in creating the performance unit in his role as RFL rugby director, was a great defender of Bennett.

Sinfield said: "I would like to thank all the staff and players who have worked so hard on all six England programs during my time in the RFL.

"Our goal was to put national teams at the top of our sport in terms of preparation and development, which I think we have come a long way towards achievement."

Shaun Wane will take over England for this year's homemade ash series and the 2021 Rugby League World Cup

"In particular, I would like to pay tribute to Wayne Bennett as head coach of England."

"Wayne has always demonstrated a total commitment to the cause of England during his time in charge of the national team and the great amount of knowledge he has provided to our players and coaches will improve the game in this country for many years.

Warrington Wolves vs St Helens Live

"His passion for this group of players to succeed in a World Cup at home was evident every time I told him about his players and I know it will be a disappointment that he cannot complete that trip with them."

Ralph Rimmer, the RFL executive director, said: "Especially for the past two years, but long before that, it has been a pleasure working closely with Kevin, who has always provided outstanding leadership, commitment and guidance to the UPR." .

"Obviously we are very sad about Kevin's decision to leave his position in the RFL and the England Performance Unit."

"We tried to convince him to stay, but he made his decision, and each of us in the RFL wishes him the best we are sure will be a hugely successful future."